Jack Harvey shares emotional message after "bucket list" IndyCar outing at the Super Bowl

Multiple IndyCar drivers were present at the Super Bowl LIX held at the Ceasars Superdrome, including Jack Harvey. The British driver was brimming with excitement after the event as he ticked off attending the Super Bowl from his bucket list.

Super Bowl LIX was held between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles won the premier event with a considerable advantage of 40-22.

While a hoard of drivers attended the event, including double champion Josef Newgarden, seasoned veteran Jack Harvey participated in the Player's Tailgate celebration before the game, championing IndyCar. Subsequently, reflecting on his experience, the 31-year-old wrote on LinkedIn:

"What a bucket list event. Still finding the words to properly describe it 🙏🏻 Until then, I want to say a massive thank you Invst for putting this together! Your hospitality and generosity is mind blowing. It was also beyond cool having our #24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing car out there at the Players Tailgate Party! Love how much INDYCAR is at the heart of Invst marketing and how they’re activating it!"

Harvey has had an inconsistent career in IndyCar. He competed with Dale Coyne Racing last season but was dropped for three races, including the championship premier event, the Indy 500.

Jack Harvey opens up about his recent ventures in the IndyCar world

Jack Harvey at the INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Jack Harvey made his debut in 2017 at the elusive Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The British driver then transcended the ranks in the IndyCar sphere and earned a full-time drive in 2020 with Meyer Shank Racing.

He jumped ships to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing two years later before eventually ending up at Dale Coyne Racing in 2024. However, his last top-10 finish came back in 2022 at Nashville. The constant subpar performances led him to be dropped by the Plainfield-based team.

On the other hand, Harvey has gotten a ride back at the Indy 500 and will be driving with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports at this year's Indianapolis 500. Talking about the opportunity, Harvey said (via IndyCar):

"I feel like I'm just joining an absolutely fantastic race team but also really great people. To be teammates again with Ryan [Hunter] from our time previously is great. Actually, Ryan won the first '500' I ever attended. I've always found him to be very generous with his time and mentorship. It feels like a really great fit."

The 31-year-old has had a solitary podium in his seven-year career in the open-wheel racing scene in America. Harvey would be looking to change this stat at the Indy 500 to leave an impression on the IndyCar field, aiding him to regain his full-time role back at the series.

