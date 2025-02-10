Josef Newgarden and his actress wife enjoy the Super Bowl LIX at Caesar’s Superdome

Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden recently posted a snippet of himself and his wife enjoying the Super Bowl LIX at Caesar's Superdome. Sharing a video from the stadium on X, Newgarden showed a glimpse of the public around him and expressed his support for the Kanas City Chiefs by saying "Let's go Chiefs" toward the end of the video.

The IndyCar racer's wife Ashley also took to Instagram to share a selfie of the two on their way to the game wherein she was seen in a black, buttoned-up outfit while Newgarden flaunted an Indy500 racing jacket with black shades to complete the look.

The Team Penske racer expressed his thoughts on watching Super Bowl LIX at Caesar's Superdome via a tweet stating:

"I love watching the Super Bowl at home, but being in the crowd just hits different. This is modern day gladiators."

Additionally, despite being a Kansas City Chiefs supporter at the Super Bowl, Newgarden took to X to celebrate the performance of the Philadelphia Eagles, given they won by a 40-22 score. In his tweet, the 34-year-old IndyCar ace said:

"I legit love the Chiefs, but you gotta give it up for the Eagles. They have played incredible, just on it from the start!"

"It’s a little different in our sport in IndyCar racing" - Josef Newgarden comments on Super Bowl being compared to Indy 500

According to a report by Wish TV dated February 9, 2025, Josef Newgarden commented on the Indy 500 being dubbed the "Super Bowl" of IndyCar sometimes. Putting forth the distinctions, the 34-year-old racer said:

“It’s a little different in our sport in IndyCar racing. We have a whole season but then we have our big moment during the Month of May but I think that’s what the Super Bowl is all about. It’s a big moment."

Talking about the similarities between the Super Bowl and the Indy 500 in terms of the pressure these events have on those involved, Josef Newgarden mentioned:

"Everybody’s putting it on the line. You can feel the pressure of it. You want to get it right on that day. That’s how Indy is too. You got one chance. You’ve been there for an entire month trying to get it right and there’s that one moment to get it right in front of a huge crowd. So, I’m excited to see it.”

Moreover, the two-time Indy 500 winner talked about getting back to the wheel ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season and mentioned that he is always nervous in the offseason because it has been five months since he last drove a car in anger.

Josef Newgarden said:

"..and when you show up to St. Pete in that first race of the year, I always wonder, ‘Can I still do this? Do I know how to drive this thing correctly?’”

The IndyCar racer added that he gets into his rhythm and flow on getting to the track for the race weekend.

In addition to attending the Super Bowl LIX with his wife Ashley, Josef Newgarden made headlines by appearing at the annual championship's pregame show alongside Team Penske NASCAR ace Joey Logano. The two sported their racing suits and mingled with the crowd.

