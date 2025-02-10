Influencer drops her clear take on Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden boosting NASCAR and IndyCar’s allure at the Super Bowl

Team Penske Cup Series and IndyCar Series drivers Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana. NASCAR analyst Taylor Kitchen expressed her take on the duo participating in the pregame show before the final match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to promote the upcoming NASCAR and IndyCar seasons.

Newgarden is a prominent figure in the IndyCar Series and drives under the #2 Chevy team. He has amassed two titles, 31 wins, 58 podium finishes, and 18 pole positions in 215 starts in his 13-year stint in the series. Meanwhile, Logano has bagged three Cup Series championship titles in his 17-year career. Followed by 36 wins, 287 top-ten finishes, and 31 pole positions in 579 starts.

NASCAR journalist Taylor Kitchen took to her X account and shared the clip of Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden hyping up with the fans. She expressed his views on the major news:

"Awesome to have the drivers at #SuperBowlLIX to promote the upcoming INDYCAR & NASCAR season!"

The NASCAR Cup Series season's first point-paying race, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for February 16, 2025. Joey Logano will drive the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the event. Previously, he won the Great American race in 2015 and secured the pole position in the last season. The commentator in the clip also revealed that the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 will be aired live on Fox Sports for the first time.

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs with a lead of 18 points. The Eagles scored 40 points in the final match, whereas the Chiefs scored only 22 points.

Joey Logano shared a glimpse of his time with seven-time NFL champ Tom Brady at Super Bowl LIX

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently took to his X account and shared a picture with NFL legend Tom Brady at the Super Bowl LIX in NOLA. He accompanied the image with a goat emoji, reflecting on Brady's legendary career in the football league.

Logano captioned the post:

"Game day chat w/ @TomBrady 🐐."

Tom Brady won 'The Big Showdown' event seven times in his 23-year career and won six of them with the Lognao's NFL team, the New England Patriots. Brady's last Super Bowl win came in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs while he was quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady retired from the sport after the 2022 season and ventured into his broadcasting career with Fox as an NFL analyst.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano won his third championship in the 2024 season and became the tenth driver to achieve this feat in NASCAR. The 2025 Team Penske lineup for the Cup Series features reigning champion Logano and his teammate, 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, in the #12 Ford Mustang.

