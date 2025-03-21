“Jacob is our priority”: Abel Motorsports boss sends out straightforward message amid absence from 2025 Indy 500 entry

Jacob Abel is in his rookie IndyCar campaign this year with Dale Coyne Racing. The Abel Motorsports (IndyCar and Indy NXT team) owner and Jacob's father, Bill Abel, has made it known that he will not field his team's entry in the 2025 Indy 500 because he wants to support his son at the iconic event.

Ad

Bill is hopeful of Jacob's qualification for the Indy 500 (May 25) and in line with this, the former recently added the following via Racer:

"This means a whole lot to all of us, and we want to be there and be able to hopefully enjoy seeing Jacob get in the race, and finish the race, and not have to be in full race mode worrying about running our own car and everything else that comes with it. The way we’re looking at it is, Jacob is our priority and supporting him as a family is what we want to do in his first time there for the 500."

Ad

Trending

Before making it to IndyCar, Jacob Abel competed in quite a few Indy NXT events with Abel Motorsports. He made his debut in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Moreover, he was able to secure a 23rd-place finish in the 100-lap race.

Abel Motorsports to have spare car ready in case Dale Coyne 'needs' it at Indy 500

While Bill Abel has made it known that he and his family will be present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the occasion of the Indy 500, he has also made it known that his Abel Motorsports team will have a spare chassis for the event in case his son might need it with Dale Coyne Racing.

Ad

In relation to this, Abel came up with an in-detail answer and added the following:

"Dale (Coyne) does a wonderful job with his team and they have a really great track record at Indy, and we’re fortunate to be in a position where we do have a car that I’ve had our team preparing to go to the Speedway and be used if there ends up being a need for it. We’re continuing to finish the build on it. We’re getting it updated. The body fit is being done, all the little bits and pieces are being massaged, and everything is being done so the car is ready to run," Abel Motorsports' Bill Abel said via the aforementioned source.

Ad

The 24-year-old Jacob Abel drives the number 51 challenger for Dale Coyne Racing. Before making it to IndyCar this year, he competed in categories like the Indy Pro 2000 championship, Formula Regional Americas Championship, Stadium Super Trucks, IMSA SportsCar Championship, GT World Challenge America, and Indy NXT (2022-24).

Abel's first taste of IndyCar must have helped him get a taste of the fierce competition in the sport. Next up on the 17-race calendar is the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback