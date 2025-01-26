Jamie Chadwick steps off the IndyCar path for a new challenge in Europe

Jamie Chadwick is one of the most influential figures in the world of motorsports for women. She set out on a challenge to earn her spot in the IndyCar series and joined the Indy NXT grid in 2023. However, her entourage has ended prematurely as she moves to the European Le Mans series for the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old has multiple accolades against her name. She has won three W Series titles (2019, 2021-22), before the championship got dissolved and F1 Academy arose. Her results earned her a spot on the Indy NXT grid, which is a step below the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in the United States with Andretti.

Jamie Chadwick's rookie season was marked by small improvements and finished the 2023 season with five top-10 finishes. She then upped her game in the subsequent season and won a race but finished a massive 329 points behind her teammate Louis Foster, who won the championship with eight victories. Chadwick then shared her thoughts on jumping ships to the European Le Mans with IDEC sport (via Auto Week):

"I've loved every minute of racing over here. I would have loved to have the security to go up to IndyCar. It would have been a big jump, but a jump I was keen to making after two years. It didn't quite come to fruition. Now back to Europe racing ELMS with IDEC backed by Genesis. I'm really looking forward to the new challenge in that sense, but of course IndyCar is something I would have loved to have the opportunity."

Regardless of the setback of not reaching the IndyCar series, Jamie Chadwick has been a role model for multiple female drivers in the motorsport world.

Jamie Chadwick reveals her happiness with the improving participation of females in the racing world

Chadwick won the inaugural season of the W series in 2019 and set a pillar for women in motorsports. She is the development driver for the Williams F1 team and the reserve driver Jaguar Formula E team. Her presence has motivated women to join motorsport, and was happy with the developments in the racing sphere over the past few years and (via PA news agency):

"The sport is tougher than ever but there are so many drivers filtering through. F1 Academy was fully a part of the F1 package last year, having the F1 teams involved made such a big difference. Their investment into the young drivers is going to rapidly impact their development, which is critical. F1 Academy is still new in a lot of respects. We are going to see a lot of female talent come through and I think we can afford to be patient."

The European Le Mans 2025 season is scheduled to begin at Circuit de Barcelona on April 6.

