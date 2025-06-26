Josef Newgarden asks IndyCar to instill 'confidence' in its drivers for revival of Iowa racing spectacle

Josef Newgarden has spoken about what IndyCar needed to do for its drivers to make racing at the Iowa Speedway exciting again. The 2024 edition of the double-header at the Iowa Speedway was 'ruined', as Pato O'Ward termed it, because of the repavement of the track by NASCAR.

NASCAR, which owns the circuit, had added fresh asphalt to the inside line on both ends of the 0.875-mile oval to facilitate better racing at its inaugural Cup Series race there on June 16. This proved counter-productive for IndyCar, making the race effectively a single-lane race.

Ahead of IndyCar's 2025 double-header at the Iowa Speedway from July 11 to 13, the series held a test at the circuit on Wednesday (June 25). Josef Newgarden, one of the 21 drivers testing their cars, emphasized the importance of the high line, which drivers stopped using after the repavement.

Explaining how IndyCar could bring it back into action, the Team Penske driver said:

"When it comes to the second lane, you just gotta get people to use it. So if that's providing a different type of car package, that gives people confidence to go up there. You can't have just one person using it. If 95% of the field is not using it, it will go away. You'll have too much accumulation of dirt from lane one. That won't just get cleaned off enough.

"So you gotta provide a package that gives people confidence to go up there. We're gonna be running more downforce this year. Hopefully, that invites people to use it more."

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood expressed the same concern about the repaved Iowa oval. He admitted that racing at Iowa felt no longer "fun" with only one lane being used.

For 2025, IndyCar will introduce a new package with a focus on more downforce on the cars, which will aid drivers in taking the high line again. However, that invariably comes with a reduction in power.

Josef Newgarden accepts full blame for Road America crash amid Team Penske slump

Josef Newgarden at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden is having a terrible 2025 season in IndyCar. The season began on a promising note with a podium, but has since gone downhill. At the recent XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, the two-time Indy 500 winner spun and crashed out of the race.

On lap 30 of 55, Newgarden lost control of his car in Turn 14 and crashed into the barriers just before the pit lane. His race was done with his No. 2 Chevy damaged beyond repair for the day.

Newgarden shared his disappointment in an Instagram post, where he wrote:

"Welp, another one to forget. Completely on me today, just pushed a little too hard and couldn’t save it. Still love racing around Road America, even if it’s legitimately hotter than hell. Nice little reset and onto Ohio. Things will turn for the 2 crew, don’t sleep on us!"

It was Josef Newgarden's second crash in two weeks. At the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the Team Penske driver collided with a spinning Louis Foster and ended up with his car upside down. He was leading the race when it happened.

Newgarden now occupies a lowly 17th place in the standings. He will look for a turnaround at the next race weekend at Mid-Ohio from July 4 to 6.

