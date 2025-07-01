Josef Newgarden and Marco Andretti's families unite ahead of IndyCar Mid-Ohio challenge

Josef Newgarden and Marco Andretti have had cordial relations over the years, and the two families united ahead of the Mid-Ohio race weekend. Newgarden was with his wife, Ashley; meanwhile, Marco was with her fiancé, Billie Jo Powers, and newborn daughter Miura.

Newgarden and Andretti are two of the most revered names on the IndyCar grid. While the 34-year-old races for Team Penske on the grid, the Andretti name can be spotted every race weekend due to the infamous Andretti heritage and three-car team.

Though the two have not raced each other along the length of a full season since 2020, their relationship has grown warmer over the years. Ahead of the Indy 500 race weekend, Powers had shared that Miura's favorite bedtime story was Newgarden-authored 'Goodnight Racetrack.'

Moreover, the nine-month-old daughter was once again the star of the meet as Ashley posted a story on her Instagram, sharing a snippet from the two families ' get-together:

"Miura's the ⭐️ @billiejopowers @marcoandretti @josefnewgarden."

Ashley Newgarden's Instagram story on June 30 | Source: Instagram/@ashleynewgarden

Josef Newgarden and Marco Andretti have shared the racetrack for over a decade.

What happened the last time Josef Newgarden and Marco Andretti were together on the racetrack?

Josef Newgarden (L) and Marco Andretti (R) at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After 2020, Marco Andretti moved to an Indy 500-only role in the IndyCar series. This meant that he and Josef Newgarden's instances of racing each other reduced drastically, but the Indy 500 became the scene of their last moment on track.

The 2025 Indy 500 was expected to be a sight to behold, owing to Newgarden standing on the brink of winning a third race around the IMS in a row. On the other hand, Andretti focused on making his 20th start at the fabled race, leading to the raceday being an important affair for the two.

However, in the way that the race held crucial importance for both of them, the two ended up drowning in the event for different reasons. Newgarden's race came undone after a fuel pump failure ruled him out on lap 135:

"Started 32nd. Made it up to fifth on our strategy before having a problem with the fuel pressure. The car was unbelievable. The team was unbeatable. Feels so frustrating to not even have the opportunity to know “what if”… That’s the way Indy works. One year you’re on top of the world and the next you’re heartbroken. It’s been an honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to be a 500 champion. Onto the next year."

Whereas, Marco Andretti made contact with Jack Harvey, and made a dejecting comment on X:

"My Indy 0.5. 🤦🏻‍♂️."

On the other hand, no confirmation has been given by Andretti's camp whether Marco would return for the Indy 500 next year.

