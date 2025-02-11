Josef Newgarden praises new IndyCar sponsor for putting on a 'great show' at Super Bowl LIX

The 2025 Super Bowl event was a grand success as several fans tuned in to witness the jaw-dropping action. The Team Penske Racing driver Josef Newgarden also felt that the event was a success as he was in attendance for the mega clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Josef Newgarden also did not hold back from crediting FOX Sports via his official X account for their broadcast of the event. Newgraden put up a post via his official X account to praise FOX for their coverage.

"Football, sidekick, and all the good food. Such a fun weekend in NOLA. @FOXSports puts on a great show." Newgarden wrote.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl game by a margin of 40 - 22 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was fiercely fought and to raise the excitement levels even more, the half-time performance at the Caesars Superdome was executed by the 2018 Pulitzer award winner Kendrick Lamar.

During the performance, Lamar even brought out tennis legend Serena Williams to shake her leg.

IndyCar launches Josef Newgarden promo ahead of 2025 season

While Josef Newgarden had a great time watching the Super Bowl action at the Caesars Superdome, IndyCar launched a promo featuring him in association with FOX recently.

The 45-second video was packed with some rib-tickling lines about the veteran.

"This is Josef Newgarden! Josef was conceived to win races, stopped drinking milk at 2, and picked it back up at 32. Good for strong bones, tell that to his clavicle. Josef is like an action hero, he wins even when he loses. This is his wife, his Tuesday, his hand-eye coordination, he might have the greatest jaw-line in sports, but he's not that handsome," the promo described Newgarden.

The video further added:

"He even wrote a children's book about winning. America loved it. He hates imperfection, he doesn't believe in magic, but on Sunday's Josef flies. This is Josef Newgarden, welcome to the fastest racing on earth."

Josef Newgarden has been competing in the highest-class open-wheel racing since the 2012 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He drives the number 2 car for Team Penske and has so far amassed 31 wins, 58 podiums, and 20 pole positions.

In the 2024 season of IndyCar, the 34-year-old managed an eighth-place finish in the overall drivers' standings. During the course of doing so, he secured 401 points alongside two wins and two pole positions.

For the 2025 season, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based Team Penske will once again bank on Newgarden. Following the slightly inconsistent campaign of last year, he will be determined to bounce back strongly. The season will get underwear on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

