Josef Newgarden pulls back the curtain on his 'biggest highlight' of the 2024 IndyCar season

Josef Newgarden has chosen the highlight from his 2024 IndyCar season and it is nothing other than his scintillating victory at the 108th Indy 500.

The Team Penske driver won the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" for the second consecutive time with a final lap pass. In 2023, it was the defending champion Marcus Ericsson who lost to Newgarden coming out of Turn 2 in the last lap. In 2024, it was Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward who lost the race lead in Turn 3, making Newgarden the first driver since Helio Castroneves in 2001-02 to win at the Brickyard consecutively.

The No. 2 Chevy driver recently spoke to Pit Debrief about his otherwise volatile season before emphasizing the Indy 500 victory was the highest point.

"It ended up being a really positive year for the way everything transpired, even the waviness of the year. It just put us in a good spot to come out firing in 2025, and I think we can do that. I don’t have many more adjectives for it. It was just very up and down. So many good things to take from it."

"Certainly Indy was the biggest highlight, but a lot of positives all around. Even within the negatives, they all turned into positives, I thought," he said via Pit Debrief.

For Team Penske owner, Roger Penske, it marked a record-extending 20th victory. A sterling silver face cast of Josef Newgarden was sculpted and added to the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy before the unveiling ceremony in December 2024.

Winning the Indy 500 back-to-back was beyond Josef Newgarden's "wildest dreams"

Josef Newgarden and Roger Penske received their Baby Borgs for winning the 2024 Indy 500 in an IndyCar ceremony held at the Henry Ford Museum on January 17.

The Baby Borg is a 20-inch miniature version of the 5-foot-4 Borg-Warner Trophy. Similar to the traditional inclusion on the Borg-Warner, the Baby Borg also has the winning driver’s name, team name, average speed, and the sterling silver face sculpture.

After being honored with the trophy, Josef Newgarden said via BorgWarner:

"To win the Indy 500 back-to-back was beyond my wildest dreams. It’s not a given that you’ll show up to the Indianapolis 500 and find success, but my team and the entire organization put in the effort and hard work to have the fastest cars. I can’t wait to go back to Indy this year. I believe that we can win three in a row and I’m not worried about jinxing it because I know we can get the job done."

Newgarden also gave his fans a glimpse of the evening via Team Penske's social media channel. If he wins the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25 this year, he will become the first driver in IndyCar history to achieve a three-peat at the Brickyard.

