Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley reacts to his Daytona appearance

Two-time IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley took to social media on Tuesday and shared a subtle reaction to her husband's presence at the Daytona 500 last Sunday. Josef Newgarden was present at the Team Penske camp for the Daytona 500 and the team shared a carousel of images and clips from Newgarden's outing on Instagram.

In one of the clips, he was seen posing with fellow Team Penske driver and defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano. Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley shared Team Penske's Instagram post on her Story with an emoji:

Ashley dropped "🤤" as her reaction to Team Penske's post.

Screengrab of Ashley Newgarden's Instagram Story (via @ashleynewgarden)

In another clip, Newgarden was seen trying to take a photo of the jets flying by over the Daytona International Speedway.

"Just gotta get a photo of these jets," he said in excitement.

Josef Newgarden also shared a video clip of his Daytona 500 visit on his Instagram page. In the clip, Newgarden was super energetic and pumped to watch the Great American Race. He captioned the post announcing the release of the Admit1 episode on his YouTube channel next week, capturing the final stretch of his pre-season preparation before the start of the 2025 IndyCar season on March 2:

"So cool to be at Daytona with @team_penske this weekend. Full Admit1 episode coming next week with the final stretch before St. Pete. 👊🏻"

Newgarden already released the first episode of Admit1 in 2025, which saw him heading to Los Angeles to visit his friends at Race Service followed by the pre-season performance testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Josef Newgarden discusses similarities between Daytona 500 and the Indy 500

Ahead of the Daytona 500, Josef Newgarden and Joey Logano appeared together in a video on Pennzoil’s Instagram page, discussing the similarities between the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. Both are champions of the respective iconic 500-mile events in their sport, which prompted Logano to ask Newgarden what it takes to win the Indy 500.

Newgarden drew similarities between the two races and explained that success at the Indy 500 requires a near-perfect car setup, much like at Daytona. If the car isn’t fast enough, it becomes significantly harder to compete. He also emphasized the importance of executing every aspect of race day flawlessly, from pit stops to race strategy.

"There are some things that have to be put into place. Like the car's gotta be sort of perfect there. I think similar to Daytona, like if you don't have good car speed, everything gets harder. You gotta get all the processes right during the day. The pit stops have to be perfect and flawless," Josef Newgarden shared.

"At Indy now with how close the racing is, you have to have a high level of confidence to make aggressive moves at the right point. It's kind of like Daytona in that the only thing that matters is winning and you're willing to throw it all out the window. To win the race you have to put it all on the line," he added.

Heading into the 2025 season, Josef Newgarden has the chance to etch his name in IndyCar history books by becoming the first driver in the sport to win three back-to-back Indy 500s.

