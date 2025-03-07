Josef Newgarden unveils 2025 Indy 500 ticket; IndyCar President Doug Boles gives 'nearly sold-out' update

Two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and new IndyCar president Doug Boles unveiled the 2025 Indy 500 ticket at the Indianapolis International Airport on Thursday morning. The in-hand ticket celebrates the Team Penske driver's back-to-back victories at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing".

The rectangular portrait ticket has two images of Newgarden, with his 2024 podium celebration overlayed over a fading picture of his similar celebration from his 2023 victory. The phrase "Back 2 Back" is imprinted above two pictures of his winning cars, aligned in the same overlayed manner.

In a post shared by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on social media platform X, they brand the ticket as a "collector's item" that fans can store and savor for the ages. The caption to IMS' reveal post read:

"It's more than a ticket. It's a collector's item. The in-hand ticket is a staple of the #Indy500 experience. This year's, which celebrates @josefnewgarden and the rarified air of back-to-back winners, can be yours. Forever."

IndyCar also paid tribute to the past back-to-back winners of the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" by mentioning their names under Josef Newgarden's on the ticket.

Reporter Nathan Brown shared a video of the unveiling from the Indianapolis Airport's Civic Plaza, where IndyCar and IMS president Doug Boles explained the creativity and work put into the new Indy 500 ticket. Take a look at the clip here:

Both of Newgarden's Indy 500 victories came as a result of last-lap passes. In 2023, it was then-defending winner Marcus Ericsson who got passed midway in the lap, and last year, it was Pato O'Ward, who heartbreakingly lost the race lead coming out of Turn 3.

IndyCar President Doug Boles reveals that the 2025 Indy 500 grandstand tickets are nearly sold out

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Doug Boles has been working with the IMS since 2010 and was promoted to president of the fabled circuit in 2013. However, he has been unable to ensure that the tickets are sold out. The most recent sell-out happened in 2021, and before that, in 2016.

2016 marked the 100th running of the Indy 500, and for the first time since 1951, the media blackout was lifted, allowing fans to watch the race live from the comfort of their homes. However, in recent years, including 2024, the blackout was imposed again because the stands weren't full.

However, the 109th running of the prestigious race might witness the blackout being lifted again. Doug Boles revealed that the grandstand tickets are close to being sold out, with over two months still left to the race.

"We are very close to being sold out of grandstand tickets," he said, as per reporter Tony Donohue on X.

In the last week of February this year, US politician Ethan Manning issued a warning to the IMS to lift the media blackout unlike previous years. He warned that if they didn't do so, the state would cut back the $7 million that is provided to the circuit every year to improve the facilities.

