Juan Pablo Montoya experiences 'bittersweet' feelings after son Sebastian's F2 failure at Saudi Arabia

Former F1 and IndyCar driver Juan Pablo Montoya was at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP to support his son Sebastian, who races in the Formula feeder series. The IndyCar champion detailed the bittersweet weekend in Jeddah on Instagram, as Sebastian’s race came to an unfortunate end.

Ad

Juan Pablo Montoya’s son was promoted from the FIA F3 Championship for the 2025 season as he signed with PREMA Racing. With both of PREMA’s 2024 drivers, i.e, Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman getting an F1 seat, the Italian featured an all-new F2 lineup.

Although PREMA is one of the leading F2 teams, Sebastian Montoya had a tough weekend despite showing pace in the earlier sessions. A red flag during qualifying cut his session short, leaving him P17 for the sprint and the feature race.

Ad

Trending

Sebastian finished the sprint race in P13, but had to retire the car in the feature race as he suffered an engine failure in the final few laps. The former IndyCar driver detailed his disappointment via his Instagram story, which read:

“Sweet and sour weekend. @sebasmontoya58 drove amazing and made huge gains. Luck wasn't in our side. Tons more to come. Can't wait.”

Image credits: Instagram/@jpmonty2

Sebastian Montoya also took to Instagram and uploaded a post as he reflected on the Saudi Arabian GP. The caption read:

Ad

“Not the weekend we hoped for, especially knowing the pace we showed in qualifying. A red flag meant we couldn't set a proper time, and today's race ended with an engine failure - tough to take, but we'll come back stronger. Full focus on the next one.”

Ad

Juan Pablo Montoya's son had a great start in the feature race, getting up to P16. In the next couple of laps, Sebastian made some crucial moves and was up into P13. However, they dropped position during the first pitstop and eventually retired the car on Lap 26 due to a power unit failure.

Juan Pablo Montoya's take on Max Verstappen's Red Bull exit rumors

Max Verstappen has been rumored to leave Red Bull at the end of the 2025 season. The Milton Keynes-based team continues to struggle with the F1 car as McLaren continues to dominate following the Papaya's Constructors' win in 2024.

Ad

The Dutchman, who demands a championship-winning car from his team, was reportedly linked to Mercedes and Aston Martin. Juan Pablo Montoya was questioned about exit rumors surrounding Verstappen, to which he replied:

“I'll be amazed if Max is driving for Red Bull next year. There are two scenarios for Max. Does he want to win? Or does he want to make a ton of money and maybe win? If he wants to win, he's going to go and convince Toto to take him. But if he wants to maybe win and make a ton of money, go with Lawrence Stroll with Aston Martin.”

Ad

Max Verstappen won all four of his championships driving the cars designed by Adrian Newey. With the aerodynamicist moving to Aston Martin, there's a good chance that the Dutchman is considering the move.

On the other hand, with the new regulations for 2026 on the horizon, and Mercedes dominating the last time an engine regulation change was introduced, the Silver Arrow is a great option for Verstappen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More