Katherine Legge eyeing Indy 500 return in 2026; "praying" to tie IndyCar and NASCAR worlds together

Katherine Legge wants to "tie" the IndyCar and NASCAR worlds together in 2026. The Briton is in talks with an IndyCar team for a seat to compete at the 110th Indianapolis 500 in 2026, and also with a NASCAR team to continue racing in the stock car series.

Earlier this year, Legge had expressed how upset she was after not getting a competitive entry for the 109th Indy 500. The 33-car field for this year's Indy 500 was already packed before the season started. In March, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced two-time winner Takuma Sato as its fourth entry, and the field's 34th.

Legge had the sponsorship side sorted out. She had e.l.f. Cosmetics, her primary sponsor for the 2024 Indy 500, by her side. But because of the absence of a competitive entry, she switched disciplines to announce a move to NASCAR.

Katherine Legge at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

In a recent revelation on her podcast Throttle Therapy, Katherine Legge shared that she wants to race in both disciplines next year, with a potential Indy 500 return on the cards.

"Working really hard on next year," said Legge [12:55 onwards]. "Trying to figure out the sponsorship and team aspect. You know, I'm talking to two teams - one for the (Indy) 500 and one for NASCAR stuff next year, and I'm kind of really hoping and praying that it works out. Feeling very anxious about it because I really want a good car. I really want a chance to show what I'm capable of. I want to tie all the worlds together and have it be successful."

Legge's 2025 NASCAR schedule concluded in August after the 90-lap Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. However, the 45-year-old announced a one-off return with Live Fast Motorsports, the team she ran all her Cup Series races with, for the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13. She secured a P31 result in Vegas.

Katherine Legge felt IndyCar "missed out tremendously" by not having her race at the 2025 Indy 500

Katherine Legge at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Before 2025, Katherine Legge had four Indy 500 appearances under her belt - twice consecutively in 2012 and 2013, and again in 2023 (with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and 2024 (Dale Coyne Racing). In her latest entry in 2024, Legge revolutionized the fan experience with an immersive activation by her sponsor e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Unfortunately, the stars didn't align in IndyCar again this year, pushing her towards NASCAR. Katherine Legge felt that her absence would be a big loss for the premier American open-wheel racing series to not have her race on the big stage.

"This is probably not gonna go down well, but I am gonna say it anyway. I think the pivot we'll talk about now that we're doing to NASCAR this year and not being able to get a car for the (Indy) 500... because we were planning on going back (to the Indy 500), we wanted to go back, we wanted to do it. I think Indy have missed out tremendously on not having us there," Legge said on her podcast in April.

"It's not about me. It's about us, it's about that unity, and it's about saying there was anyone... now there aren't gonna be any (women drivers) on the track this year. We've gone elsewhere because we had to, and I don't know how to say it, but they're gonna get a lot of stick from a lot of fans, and they're gonna think that they missed out. Hopefully, we can be back next year, and they will realize that."

Katherine Legge's best result at the Indy 500 has been a P22 finish, which she achieved on her debut in 2012 with the now-defunct Dragon Racing. It remains to be seen which team she'll drive for in 2026.

