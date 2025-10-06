“I’m proud of how far we’ve come”: Katherine Legge confirms NASCAR Cup Series return with Live Fast Motorsports

Katherine Legge will make her return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway—the same venue where she made her debut. The British driver said she's proud of how far Live Fast Motorsports has progressed, as she’s set to pilot the #78 Chevrolet once again.During her debut race, Katherine Legge, 45, crashed and collected Daniel Suárez on lap 210 while being several laps down. The incident sparked controversy, prompting debate over which drivers should be granted opportunities to compete in NASCAR’s premier division.She went on to enter more races, including the inaugural Mexico City race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Her best finish was 17th place between William Byron and Chase Briscoe at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Speaking about her return to the 1.0-mile Arizona track, the part-time NASCAR driver, who will compete with sponsorship from Desnuda Organic Tequila, said (via Jayski's):“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team, and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda.”“This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out,” she added.The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The 267-lap race will kick off the Round of 8 following an eventful Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where defending series champion Joey Logano almost got eliminated.Katherine Legge isn’t focused on the playoffs this time, but her impact goes beyond points and standings. As one of the few female drivers to compete in the Cup Series, she continues to break barriers. Live Fast Motorsports praised her as a trailblazer whose leadership inspires both on and off the track.Veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin commended Katherine Legge after her 17th-place finish at IndianapolisAfter finishing 17th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Katherine Legge earned praise from Denny Hamlin. The veteran NASCAR driver applauded her performance, noting that she held her own despite competing with a small team that lacks the data, manpower, and resources of top-tier organizations.Hamlin, who drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, said on his Actions Detrimental podcast:“Now in practice, I would have said, 'Whoa! Holy cow. Danger danger. #78 car.’ But they don't have any testing probably no data or anything like that. So when they hit the racetrack for the very first time, who knows where their travels are at? Like, are they hitting the track? Are they not? They're one of those teams that puts their thumb in the air, and it's like, ‘I think we need to probably be here this weekend.’” [33:20]“And so... it can't be stated how impressive she's been,” he added.While Legge finished 17th in the Brickyard 400, Hamlin crossed the line in third in a backup car. Bubba Wallace took the checkered flag, with Kyle Larson splitting the two Toyota drivers in second place.