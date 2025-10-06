  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “I’m proud of how far we’ve come”: Katherine Legge confirms NASCAR Cup Series return with Live Fast Motorsports

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come”: Katherine Legge confirms NASCAR Cup Series return with Live Fast Motorsports

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:23 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice - Source: Getty
Katherine Legge during the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Source: Getty

Katherine Legge will make her return to the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway—the same venue where she made her debut. The British driver said she's proud of how far Live Fast Motorsports has progressed, as she’s set to pilot the #78 Chevrolet once again.

Ad

During her debut race, Katherine Legge, 45, crashed and collected Daniel Suárez on lap 210 while being several laps down. The incident sparked controversy, prompting debate over which drivers should be granted opportunities to compete in NASCAR’s premier division.

She went on to enter more races, including the inaugural Mexico City race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Her best finish was 17th place between William Byron and Chase Briscoe at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad
Trending

Speaking about her return to the 1.0-mile Arizona track, the part-time NASCAR driver, who will compete with sponsorship from Desnuda Organic Tequila, said (via Jayski's):

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team, and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda.”
Ad
“This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out,” she added.
Ad

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for October 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The 267-lap race will kick off the Round of 8 following an eventful Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where defending series champion Joey Logano almost got eliminated.

Katherine Legge isn’t focused on the playoffs this time, but her impact goes beyond points and standings. As one of the few female drivers to compete in the Cup Series, she continues to break barriers. Live Fast Motorsports praised her as a trailblazer whose leadership inspires both on and off the track.

Ad

Veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin commended Katherine Legge after her 17th-place finish at Indianapolis

After finishing 17th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Katherine Legge earned praise from Denny Hamlin. The veteran NASCAR driver applauded her performance, noting that she held her own despite competing with a small team that lacks the data, manpower, and resources of top-tier organizations.

Ad

Hamlin, who drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, said on his Actions Detrimental podcast:

“Now in practice, I would have said, 'Whoa! Holy cow. Danger danger. #78 car.’ But they don't have any testing probably no data or anything like that. So when they hit the racetrack for the very first time, who knows where their travels are at? Like, are they hitting the track? Are they not? They're one of those teams that puts their thumb in the air, and it's like, ‘I think we need to probably be here this weekend.’” [33:20]
Ad
“And so... it can't be stated how impressive she's been,” he added.

While Legge finished 17th in the Brickyard 400, Hamlin crossed the line in third in a backup car. Bubba Wallace took the checkered flag, with Kyle Larson splitting the two Toyota drivers in second place.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications