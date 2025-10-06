“One point was the difference there”: Joey Logano hits back at playoff critics after ROVAL race, citing ‘drama’ and ‘storyline’

Joey Logano recently shared his honest thoughts about the &quot;wicked&quot; playoff system that created a storyline in the final Round of 12 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Team Penske star snuck in with just four points, shattering Ross Chastain's Championship hopes at the ROVAL.For the fifth time this season, Shane Van Gisbergen headlined the road course race with consecutive dominant performances in his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season. However, post the checkered flag, the real drama began when No. 22 driver Logano and Trackhouse Racing driver Chastain battled for the last Round of 8 spot. Up until the final lap, the No. 1 driver was in the playoff spot, but Ford driver Logano made enough ground battling for the position in the high 20s that left Chastain in a pickle.This led to Chastain doing everything he could to get a single point and pass one spot (Denny Hamlin) after the while flag was dropped. But this backfired as Chastain spun Hamlin in the final corner and lost the spot to three-time Cup Series champion Logano.In response to this nail-biting finish in the final race of the Round of 8, Joey Logano reflected on the criticism surrounding the current playoff system. He said:&quot;The playoffs create drama. It creates storylines. It creates awesome moments like that. I don't understand what people don't like about it. I really don't get it. And if you're one of those people that say the regular season doesn't matter and playoff points don't matter, One point would have been the difference there.&quot;&quot;So when you hear all that stuff, I say that, I preach that all the time. I'm not just saying it because it works for us, I'm saying it because it's true. And everyone likes to look at it in other ways, but like I said, one point was the difference there. It was just real drama,&quot; added Joey Logano.Although his Texas win earlier this year confirmed his playoff berth, Joey Logano struggled throughout the season. However, as NASCAR ventured into the playoffs, the 35-year-old has shown improvement and has become a strong contender poised to win his fourth Championship title.Joey Logano taunts booing fans after the Charlotte ROVAL raceAfter narrowly surviving his playoff exit, Joey Logano didn't shy away from taunting the booing fans during his post-race interview. Speaking to Parker Kligeman, Logano said:&quot;Yeah, everyone was telling me how close it was going to be there and gosh what a...is that me, is that who they're booing at? Oh well, hey we're still in, we're still alive, baby.&quot;It is worth mentioning that, last year this time, Logano exited the Round of 12 on points, but a DQ from Alex Bowman gave the Penske driver a shot at the Championship. Now, as we move ahead for the first Round of 8 race at Las Vegas, Joey Logano will try to defend his win, which will lock the spot for the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.