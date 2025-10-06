Joey Logano taunts booing fans with a clear message after Charlotte race

Joey Logano took pleasure in taunting fans during his post-race interview at the Charlotte Roval. The Team Penske driver narrowly avoided a playoff exit after Ross Chastain faltered on the final corner.Logano barely survived a thrilling duel to the finish line. He entered the final lap tied in points with Chastain. The Trackhouse Racing driver took drastic measures and bumped Denny Hamlin to keep his playoff hopes alive, but the move ended up disastrous for the No.1 driver.Both Hamlin and Chastain spun out on the final corner, which gave Logano his much-needed break. Chastain didn't give up, put his car in reverse and backed into the finish line, albeit 0.167 seconds behind Logano. Logano was then booed by fans during a post-race interview. The No.22 driver found the situation amusing and proclaimed,&quot;Yeah, everyone was telling me how close it was going to be there and gosh what a...is that me, is that who they're booing at? Oh well, hey we're still in, we're still alive, baby.&quot;One year ago at this point, Joey Logano was battling Alex Bowman for the final transfer spot in the Round of 8. Much like Chastain, the No.48 driver took himself out of the equation and handed the title shot for Logano.Joey Logano advocates for the playoff formatIn a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Joey Logano backed the playoff format for bringing entertainment and drama. In line with his comments, Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 gave a lifeline to Logano at the cost of Chastain's shocking exit.&quot;Such a close finish there,&quot; Logano said, &quot;and yeah, I knew it was within a point there. And I knew we were going to be tied there at the end, and Ross was going to do whatever he had to do to make it happen. Just wasn’t quite fast enough today with our car. It’s the drama of the playoffs, right?&quot;&quot;If you want drama, the playoffs bring it every time. Want an entertaining finish there. And to come down to a tie there, basically, at the end before the wreck,&quot; he added.Next up, Joey Logano heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During last year's playoff race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, Logano wasn't the fastest car on track, but he executed a bold pit strategy and won the race altogether. The result locked him into the final four race at Phoenix Raceway, where he edged out Ryan Blaney to clinch the trophy.This time around, Blaney is once again near the top of the playoff standings. He trails Denny Hamlin by two points after finishing 13th on Sunday. Shane van Gisbergen, meanwhile, scored his fifth straight road course win at the Roval.