"Kids are very impressionable": Danica Patrick raises alarm over college influence

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took to Instagram and shared a reel about the influence of school and college on the youngsters. Patrick shared the TSC Podcast's reel on her Instagram story on May 8, 2025, with a caption highlighting that school is a waste of time and money.

TSC podcast host Lauren Bosstick sat with Dean Graziosi, co-founder of Mastermindset.com, and asked him whether it's true that school sets one up for success. Graziosi claimed that the statement was false and followed up with a reason to justify his answer.

“I told my 18 and 16 year old kids that they want to go to school for the experience, and my son might want to be a doctor, so. He's got to, right? But if they want to go to school for the experience, they can, but they know that I feel it's a complete waste of time,” said the co-founder.

Dean Graziosi then detailed the facts about the people who get a degree, and what they end up pursuing as their career. He added:

“76% of all people who get a degree don't use it. 50% of the people who do get a job in their degree hate the job they're in. So what do you got? 13% of people that actually use their degree and love it.”

Graziosi then explained that it takes a human about five years after they pass school to figure out what they want. He then explained how her daughter is interested in interior design, and rather than asking her to go to school for the same, she's working under professionals from the same background, and that he'll then help her to set up her own business down the line.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick believed in what Dean Graziosi explained in the clip uploaded from the podcast and shared the same on Instagram. Her caption asked the followers to follow Graziosi’s advice.

“Do this!!!! School is a waste of time and money. (Unless your a doc, please go!) College is also about 60% liberal and 10% conservative, and kids are very impressionable,” read Danica Patrick's caption.

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Danica Patrick herself dropped out of high school during her junior year in 1998 and moved to England to pursue a career in motorsports. During her time in the UK, Patrick raced in the Formula Vauxhall Winter Series, British Formula Vauxhall Championship, British Formula Ford Championship, and European Formula Ford Championship, before returning to the US and becoming an IndyCar driver.

Danica Patrick on her motorsport career goals that remained unfulfilled

Danica Patrick is widely regarded as one of the most successful female open-wheel racing drivers and is still looked upon by the upcoming generation of female motorsport stars. Patrick was the first woman to win an IndyCar and also the first female to lead laps at both the Indy 500 and Daytona 500.

However, Patrick wasn't able to fulfill two career goals during her time in motorsports, as she said:

“If there was one 'woman' record I really wanted, it was to win on both series, but ... I didn't. And then I got too old.”

Danica Patrick explained that the thing that kept her going and motivated her was the hope of having a better year the next time around. However, towards the end of that career, the hope wasn't there anymore, and she decided to retire.

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

