Kyle Kirkwood's girlfriend "won't allow" him to display IndyCar trophies all over their house

Kyle Kirkwood has shared that his girlfriend, Vicky Schaffner, won't allow him to display his IndyCar trophies "everywhere" in their house. The Andretti Global driver has come into his own in the 2025 season, having won three of nine races.

Kirkwood is the only driver to beat reigning champion Alex Palou, who has won the other six races. He has won many trophies in his career, be it from podium finishes, race wins, or championships. In fact, he is the only driver in American open-wheel racing history to win championships at all levels in the IndyCar junior ladder.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Kyle Kirkwood expressed his desire to keep his many trophies all over his house. But one thing stopped him - knowing that his girlfriend won't allow the extravagant display.

"I would love to put them (trophies) everywhere, but I'm not going to be allowed to do that. So I'm going to have to get my own little corner of the garage or something that Vicky is going to allow me to put them in somewhere. It would probably be in a room, or hopefully in the future, in an office or something like that, against the wall," he said light-heartedly.

When further asked if Vicky will allow him to make an exception to the rule in case of an IndyCar championship trophy or an Indy 500 Baby Borg, he replied:

"I won’t be allowed. I can't even have that. It's going to be, 'Kyle, here's your racing stuff, here's your trophies, here's your surfing and fishing stuff. And they stay here'."

Kyle Kirkwood and Vicky Shaffner have been dating for over three years. The latter shares updates from their private life, including photo dumps from vacations and trips on Instagram.

Kyle Kirkwood shares the "best thing" about winning races in IndyCar

Kyle Kirkwood celebrates on the podium after winning IndyCar Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood wasn't a preseason favorite to be a championship contender in the 2025 IndyCar season. Some of the names in the mix for the title were Andretti Global teammate Colton Herta, who finished runner-up last year, reigning champion Alex Palou, and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

However, Kirkwood finally delivered on the promise he showed in his junior career. With a rising Andretti Global squad, devoid of ex-owner Michael Andretti, the No. 27 Honda driver showed promise up front with a Top-five finish at St. Pete to start the season.

He then made the iconic Long Beach GP his own with his first win of the season. It was at that street circuit where he had earned his first IndyCar victory in 2023. Kirkwood had a minor slump after that, only to recover with back-to-back wins at Detroit and WWT Raceway.

Talking with FOX about the best thing about winning, Kyle Kirkwood said:

"Momentum. That's the best thing about winning. It brings a team around you. It allows people to work harder without acknowledging the effort that they put in; it just builds and compounds interest on top of winning. You go on to the next weekend, you have confidence. You want to win, you want to keep progressing.

And it's starting to show a little bit. We’re consistently at the front now. Like we're winning a couple races, and there is that momentum that's behind it. So that's the best thing about winning."

Alex Palou broke his streak by winning a chaotic XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. IndyCar's next race is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio this upcoming weekend from July 4 to 6.

