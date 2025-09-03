Kyle Kirkwood shares special message as Will Power becomes his new Andretti Global teammate

Will Power and Kyle Kirkwood are all set to become teammates at Andretti in 2026. Welcoming the Aussie into the team, the 26-year-old shared a special message for the two-time champion after it was announced that he would be joining forces with Andretti.

Colton Herta is all set to leave Andretti to join the Cadillac F1 project as a test driver for the 2026 F1 season. This opened up a seat on the roster, which Power promptly took on.

The Aussie will lead the No. 26 charter that was previously occupied by Herta, and with him joining the team, Kirkwood penned a message for his arrival at the team in 2026:

"Welcome to the team @26WillPower_!! can’t wait to start this journey with you. We’re going to do great things together."

Kirkwood and Power have had their fair share of on-track battles in IndyCar. One incident at the Detroit Grand Prix earlier in the year presented a hilarious incident that took place between the two.

On the other hand, Marcus Ericsson also shared a welcoming message to his fellow Indy 500 winner, as he wrote:

"Very excited to get to work with this legend! One of the fastest guys ever. Welcome to the team @26WillPower_."

Andretti will mark Will Power's fourth different race team in the IndyCar championship.

Will Power is ecstatic to join forces with Andretti

Will Power at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Will Power is the record holder for the most number of poles scored by a driver. He has also won 45 races in the premier open-wheel racing series and will bring vast experience along with him to the Indiana-based team.

With him moving from one championship-winning outfit to another, the 44-year-old shared his excitement about continuing on his IndyCar chapter with Andretti, as he said in the press release:

"I just want to say how excited I am to be joining Andretti Global. I can’t thank Dan [Towriss], Jill [Gregory] and the team enough for this opportunity. Colton is someone that I’ve been massively impressed with for a while. He has a lot of natural ability, and I think he’s going to do a great job over in Europe. I’m excited to watch him and will work to step in and do everyone on the 26 team proud."

"I have tremendous respect for Kyle [Kirkwood] and Marcus [Ericsson]. I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates. This is a whole new chapter for me."

Meanwhile, Andretti will field three racecars in the 2026 season, with the combined experience of winning world championships and Indy 500s within the squad. This will bolster the team's CV on paper as all three drivers excel in various aspects of the championship.

