Kyle Larson reveals McLaren's F1 and IndyCar wings came together for his debut Indy 500 attempt

Kyle Larson and McLaren recently released the livery for their second attempt at the Indy 500 on May 25. However, their first attempt was the one that garnered attraction from all over the racing world as the 32-year-old revealed that the F1 and IndyCar worlds came together to help the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion for his debut Indy 500 start.

Ad

Larson thought about doing the double duty last year as he attempted one of the biggest feats in the American racing world, taking part in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. With two races often having a small window for drivers to transport to the two venues, drivers avoided doing the double duty due to logistics concerns.

However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver dared to do the impressive feat but was met with torrential weather, ending his chances of doing the double duty. He had then decided to stay in Indianapolis to compete at the Indy 500, which saw two of the biggest open-wheel racing worlds coming together to materialize Kyle Larson's Indy 500 debut.

Ad

Trending

Larson revealed that personnel from McLaren F1 had traveled over to Indianapolis to help in his maiden race weekend, as he said:

"I had a great time working with the team last year. We had a lot of people from the IndyCar side of things, but even from the Formula 1 side, came over to help our team specifically for the 500, so that was cool."

Ad

Ad

With Larson being unable to take part in the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Speedway, he eventually had to pay the cost for staying out of the race as he lost the Regular season championship by the thinnest of margins to Tyler Reddick.

What was the sentiment within the McLaren outfit after Kyle Larson's first attempt at the Indy 500

Kyle Larson at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson was not dejected by the defeat and has stayed focused on completing the double duty that has eluded him for long. With high hopes of completing the feat this year around, he shared his experience of participating for the first time in the Indy 500, and said (via McLaren):

Ad

"I really enjoyed the month of May in Indy and racing with Arrow McLaren, but I was really disappointed with missing the Coca-Cola 600 with the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team... I really want to complete all 1100 miles."

Meanwhile, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown also shared words of affirmation, as he said:

"Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with betterweather conditions, I think we’ll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte."

Thus, Larson will again dare to complete the double duty on May 25, as he readies to take part in the "greatest spectacle of racing on earth."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More