Kyle Larson and Zak Brown make private visit to Arrow McLaren HQ for Indy 500 prep

Kyle Larson is set to attempt the "Double" for the second time in a row on this year's Memorial Day. He will aim to complete 1100 miles of racing by completing the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25, with Arrow McLaren joining forces with Hendrick Motorsports to support his IndyCar bid.

Ad

The teams recently unveiled the liveries that Larson would be running for both events. With less than 50 days to the big day, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champ visited the Arrow McLaren HQ in Indianapolis. He was joined by McLaren racing CEO Zak Brown, who flew from Japan after wrapping up F1's Japanese GP, where his drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a double-podium behind Max Verstappen.

Arrow McLaren's youngest driver, Nolan Siegel, who drives the No. 6 car, was also present. Team Principal Tony Kanaan shared a photo of all of them posing with Kyle Larson's No. 17 Chevy in the foreground on his Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"We got some visitors today @arrowmclaren"

A snapshot of Tony Kanaan's Instagram story (@tkanaan)

Larson's first step for the 109th Indy 500 this year will begin with the Open Testing on April 23 and 24. Since he hasn't competed in any IndyCar race on an oval since last year's Indy 500, he'd be required to complete the refreshers program, which includes completing 15 laps at 210-215 mph and 15 laps at 215-plus mph.

Ad

Kyle Larson sets a realistic target for Indy 500 attempt

Kyle Larson leads a bunch of cars at the 108th tunning of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson's first attempt at the Double in 2024 was washed away, literally. Heavy rains delayed the Indy 500 by four hours. However, he had more problems than the heavens opening at the Indy 500.

Ad

He qualified in an impressive fourth place and would've finished status quo if not for engaging the wrong gear during a restart and getting a separate drive-through penalty for speeding on the pit road. This led to a lowly P18 finish.

Though Larson would love to win the 109th edition of the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" this year, he is expecting a realistic result in the P4 to P8 bracket.

"On the IndyCar side of it, the Indy 500, I could've finished (between) fourth to seventh or eighth if I didn't speed on pit roads, so I think (I could finish) somewhere in that window. Obviously, I'd love to win the Indy 500, but I know how difficult that is," the 32-year-old said on a recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [20:33 onwards]

Ad

Kyle Larson's decision to complete the Indy 500 delayed his arrival at Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. When he arrived for the NASCAR race, it had been red-flagged past the halfway point because of torrential rain. The race officials eventually called it off without the Hendrick Motorsports star getting to race a single lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More