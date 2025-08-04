Lindsay Brewer achieves historic win with Lamborghini a year after sour Indy NXT exit

Motorsport sensation Lindsay Brewer joined the Indy NXT series for the 2024 season, but left the series midway through the season. Over a year after the disappointing end to the Indy NXT journey, the 28-year-old took her first win in her latest motorsport journey.When the 2025 Indy NXT season got underway, Lindsay Brewer didn't have a motorsports seat for the season. However, soon an announcement was made revealing the 28-year-old’s next step in the racing journey. Brewer signed with RAFA Racing to race in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship in the American category.Lindsay Brewer was partnered with Jem Hepworth in the No.2 RAFA Racing entry, making it an all-female lineup. The duo started the season strong with a podium in Sebring Race 2 and Laguna Seca Race 1. Brewer and Hepworth were in great form coming into the race at Road America as they scored a double podium during the previous race weekend at Watkins Glen, finishing P2 in both those races.The race weekend began with Brewer narrowly missing out on her first win in the series, as David Staab passed the No.2 RAFA Racing entry on Lap 17 of 23 to take the lead, and take the win with the 28-year-old finishing as the runner-up.However, their fortunes turned around in the second race at Road America, where Brewer made positions off the start, and then Jem Hepworth took control to end the race, and made a crucial pass on the #10 car to get the lead, and ultimately brought home their first win.RAFA Racing's Instagram account uploaded a reel after Lindsay Brewer’s first win, as she discussed the same with her teammate, Hepworth. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLindsay Brewer raced in the USF Pro 2000 series in 2022 &amp; 2023 before making her Indy NXT debut in 2024 as Juncos Hollinger Racing signed the sensation. However, just eight races into the season, Brewer and JHR parted ways as the team statement revealed that the Colorado-born couldn't fulfill the obligations in her contract.Lindsay Brewer hails Road America as her “favorite track” after historic victoryLindsay Brewer has been racing at the Road America circuit since the USF Pro 2000 series, as the circuit features in the calendar. During her short term in Indy NXT, she raced at Road America and finished P16, which was her second-best result of the season.Speaking about her teammate and the circuit after the win, Brewer said (via Lamborghini),“Jem did an incredible job at the end. We gained a lot of positions at the start to bring it to P3 and Jem took it home. This is my favorite track, and it’s such an incredible place to have my first win here.”Brewer previously came out and revealed that the Indy NXT was too big a step for her, and that's why she shifted her focus to GT cars.