Lindsay Brewer cracks up as Liam Lawson becomes face of iconic meme amid reported Tsunoda swap

Lindsay Brewer has shared her reaction to the driver dilemma going on at Red Bull in F1. Just two races in, the Austrian giant is slated to be on course to sack Liam Lawson and give Yuki Tsunoda a promotion up to the senior team.

Yuki Tsunoda has been in the Red Bull stable for over half a decade and the Japanese driver made his debut in 2021 with Red Bull's B-team, spending over four years racing with the Faenza-based outfit. On the other hand, Liam Lawson is relatively new to the Austrian giant's driver academy and was rushed into a seat at the top team after only having started 11 F1 races. This led fans to question why Tsunoda was snubbed and the New Zealander was given the heads up.

The team asserted that they had faith in the 23-year-old and would give him a fair chance. However, according to reports, Red Bull's patience has run thin after only two Grand Prix weekends, as Lawson is poised to be shown the door and Tsunoda will replace the outgoing Kiwi at one of the top F1 seats.

Subsequently, the F1 fandom was flooded with memes of the quick switch between the two drivers by the Austrian team. Moreover, one meme of Kurt Loby being taken out of his car by his crew to be replaced by Richard Dean at the 1999 British GT championship made rounds on social media, with Lawson and Tsunoda being attributed as the drivers:

Lindsay Brewer was cracked up by the iconic meme shaping up to be relevant in the F1 sphere, and wrote on her Instagram story on March 25:

"I can't hahaha."

Lindsay Brewer's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Brewer currently races in Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and made history at Sebring a week ago.

Lindsay Brewer once revealed the extent she would go to continue her racing venture

Lindsay Brewer at the F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 - Source: Getty

Last year, Lindsay Brewer was racing in the Indy NXT series for Juncos Hollinger Racing. However, her time was cut short in the series due to contractual obligations not being fulfilled by the 27-year-old.

Before this setback, Brewer had already expressed her desire to continue racing, whether it meant changing racing realms, and said (via The Roar):

"Yeah, 100 percent. I just like to drive anything, to be honest—racing is what I love. So let’s say I run Indy NXT for a couple of years, or let’s say IndyCar doesn’t work out—obviously, the 500 is my dream. IndyCar is my dream."

"But if that doesn’t work out, I would totally drive NASCAR. I would totally drive sports cars. Honestly, I’m open to anything. I just love driving. So for sure, I want to dip my toes into other series," she added.

The next Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America race is scheduled to take place at Laguna Seca during 9-11 May.

