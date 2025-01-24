Lindsay Brewer hints at "cooking up something" featuring a dubbing studio in IG update

Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer uploaded a story on Instagram on January 23, 2024, as she shared an update with her followers revealing the possibility of an upcoming song release. The 27-year-old posted a video and a photo of herself in a recording studio in the latest Instagram update.

Lindsay Marie has been in Miami, Florida for the last week or so with the Indy NXT off-season being underway as she escaped the chilly weather of the Northern US states. There's a possibility that the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver posted the studio update from Florida itself as Miami is the hub for many music artists including the likes of Pitbull, Shakira, and Flo Rida.

The American's first Instagram story was a selfie video of herself in a recording studio flaunting the surroundings. Brewer dressed up in a black crop top, paired it with grey sweatpants, and layered it with a black jacket.

She revealed the recording equipment and a teleprompter in the video as she threw up a peace sign at the end. The caption for the video read,

“Cookin up something hahah”

Image credits: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

The next story was taken like a mirror selfie, but instead using the webcam on a laptop as Lindsay Brewer clicked an aesthetic picture with the mic next to her and like a true music producer, had the headphones on her head. The caption read,

“Lolllll”

Image credits: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

Lindsay Brewer recently shared a post on her Instagram from her Miami trip. The Indy NXT driver posted pictures of herself in a yellow beach outfit accessorized with a Khaki sling and a couple of pictures with her friends where she showed off a beige crop top paired with blue denim jeans. The caption read,

“A week in Miami.”

The JHR driver moved out of LA during the off-season and posted a video about the same on her YouTube channel as she offered insights about why she moved.

Lindsay Brewer promises to upload more often as she moved to Orange County

Lindsay Brewer uploaded a video on YouTube on December 13, 2024, which was the first upload on her channel in over a year. It was titled, “Moving out of LA” and the 27-year-old discussed why she moved to Orange County, showcasing all her helmets and the quirks of her Audi R8.

She also posted an update on her Instagram account about the video uploaded to YouTube, as she promised her fans that she would be more consistent with her upload schedule. The caption read,

“Just posted a new video on youtube for the first time in a year so go give it some love 52. I'm going to be posting a lot more there so make sure to subscribe! channel is @lindsaymbrewer and in bio ILY”

Brewer, apart from being a racing driver, is also a model and has over 2.8M followers on Instagram and over 25,600 subscribers on YouTube.

