Lindsay Brewer makes her feelings known as she flexes a gift from Pirelli

Indy NXT driver Lindsay Brewer uploaded a story on her Instagram account on January 27, 2025, sharing a picture of the gift sent to her by Pirelli. Brewer raced for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the Indy NXT series in 2024 and continues to pursue a career in modeling alongside racing.

The tire manufacturer sent Brewer the 2025 Pirelli Calendar as a gift. The American model uploaded a picture of the teal box in which the calendar came. The 2025 Pirelli Calendar possibly included pictures clicked by American photographer Ethan James Green, whose name was etched onto the box.

Expressing her gratitude towards Pirelli for sending the 2025 calendar, Brewer wrote the following in the caption:

“Always looking forward to getting the @Pirelli Calendar🤍”

Image credits: Instagram/@lindsaymariebrewer

Lindsay Brewer was also present at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona. While she wasn't competing in the endurance race herself, the Indy NXT driver demonstrated her support for the event by attending and sharing photos on her Instagram.

The American model uploaded three pictures in front of the RAFA Racing Club's #12 GR Supra GT4 Evo 2. Brewer donned a black and white outfit, featuring an all-black base layer of tights and a top layered with a white jacket; she completed the look with black sports shoes.

Lindsay Brewer’s caption for the Instagram post hinted at her racing plans for the 2025 season as she tagged RAFA Racing Club. The caption read,

“First time at Daytona supporting @rafaracing.club Excited to share my racing plans for this year soon!”

Before the Daytona appearance, the 27-year-old took a trip to Miami, Florida, as she uploaded pictures from the same on her profile, and also hinted at “cooking up something” as she posted pictures of herself inside a recording studio.

Lindsay Brewer reveals why she didn't like driving the Audi R8 in LA

Lindsay Brewer recently moved to from LA to Orange County and uploaded a video about the same on her YouTube channel. This was her first upload in over a year and she explained her reasons for moving to OC. In the video, she treated her subscribers to a drive in her Audi R8, explaining why she's now favoring it as her daily driver over the M3 she used in Los Angeles. She said,

“I think I might be getting rid of the M3 finally because I have this R8. I feel like now that I'm not in LA anymore, I can actually drive this car. I didn't like driving it as a daily when I was up in LA just because, A) Crime, B) the potholes and the roads,C) traffic, which is so insane and you want to be in a bigger car.” (1:40 onwards)

“So I think now that I'm in Orange County, I'm going to have the R8 as a daily. It's probably one of the only supercars that you can have as a daily driver. It's just so nice,” she added.

The Indy NXT sensation uploaded the video on December 13, 2024, and has since uploaded another video about her Las Vegas trip. Brewer has over 25,600 subscribers on her channel.

