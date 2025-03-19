Louis Foster harboring “high hopes” despite disappointing result in IndyCar season opener

2024 Indy NXT Champion, Louis Foster, had a tough time going up against the big boys in the 2025 IndyCar season-opener in St. Petersburg. He ended his 100-lap outing dead last in 27th position, but ahead of Round 2, he has sounded optimistic.

Ad

Foster is plying his trade with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team this year, and with the Thermal Club Grand Prix slated to take place this week, he has high hopes for the rest of the 17-race campaign.

In line with this, Foster said (via louis-foster):

"The first weekend, definitely had its ups and downs. But we can take away strong pace from my debut weekend, there’s definitely things I and the team want to work on to find improvements in car performance and lap time. Yes, the race at St Pete didn't go to plan, but we can bounce back from that. We've got high hopes for the rest of the year, and we're not going to let the first race result affect us."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Louis Foster is just 21 years old and drives the #45 Honda for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Graham Rahal on Louis Foster's development at RLL Racing

While Louis Foster has asserted that he has high hopes going ahead into the 2025 IndyCar season, he has a veteran alongside him at RLL Racing, the 278-Grand Prix starter, Graham Rahal.

The 36-year-old recently appeared on the Doug and Drivers show (Indianapolis Motor Speedway YouTube Channel) and talked about his assessment of Foster. He said [3:08 onwards]:

Ad

"Now Louie, you know, obviously, come of Indy Lights, you win the championship, you dominate, you know that category, you know, Louie hasn't asked much, hasn't said much yet, I'm sure that he will with time. That's where your career changes right, gets to a point that you know, still your main focus is you, but now, you know, you wanna try and help the next generation of guys."

Ad

Ad

Louis Foster has achieved decent success before making it to the highest class of open wheel racing in America. Other than his 2024 Indy NXT heroics, he has also previously triumphed in the Indy 2000 Pro Championship, the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Foster did not have the best of outings going up against the pros in the 2025 season-opener, but the good thing for him is that there are still a lot of races remaining in the season.

As mentioned earlier, the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend is this week, and considering this, it could be the perfect opportunity for the 21-year-old to prove himself against the heavy hitters of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback