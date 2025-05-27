"Love you champ": Mario Andretti's endearing message after Scott Dixon breaks his IndyCar record

Mario Andretti shared a heartwarming congratulatory message to Scott Dixon for breaking his record of most IndyCar race starts at the 109th Indy 500. The retired four-time champion ran his final and 407th IndyCar race at Laguna Seca in 1994.

On Sunday, May 25, Dixon surpassed that mark by recording his 408th race start in the American open-wheel series. The six-time champion began his 23rd Indy 500 in fourth place, as he did on his debut there in 2003.

Before the race, Mario Andretti, winner of the 1969 Indy 500, sent a video message to Scott Dixon on breaking yet another of his records, which IndyCar posted on its X account.

"Congratulations! You are just breaking another one of my records (laughs). But this is a good thing," Andretti said. "Records are made to be broken, and no better than a champion like yourself. 407... now you're going for 408, you and I know what it takes to reach a record like this."

"You have to be truly blessed in this business, as competitive as it is, I'm looking at yourself and your career, right now, you are a force in the sport like you've been from the beginning. It's amazing, your resilience, your ability to stay at the top, it's something very admirable. Love you, champ," he added.

In 2022, Dixon matched Mario Andretti in the all-time list of IndyCar race wins by claiming his 52nd career victory at Toronto and surpassed him by taking another win at Nashville later in the season.

Two years later, the New Zealand driver earned his 141st podium in Toronto, matching Andretti's record yet again, and surpassed him with another podium at Milwaukee that season.

Scott Dixon's humble response to Mario Andretti's congratulatory message

Scott Dion at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon has surpassed most of Mario Andretti's significant IndyCar records. The two champions have a great amount of mutual respect and have elevated the game to greater heights.

Dixon responded to his idol's sweet video message to him, saying:

"Oh wow, that's very cool. Yeah, one of my biggest heroes. I enjoyed watching Mario and (his son) Michael, for many years. I think we're so lucky that both of them and the likes of AJ (Foyt) are still at many of our races. You couldn't have a bigger advocate for our sport than Mario, so that truly means a lot."

Dixon thanked Chip Ganassi Racing, the team he's worked with for over two decades, and his No. 9 squad, before adding:

"Mario, I love you man, and thank you for what you've done for the sport and what you continue to do for our sport. You're my hero, man. Cheers."

Mario Andretti was present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 109th Indy 500. He and his son, Michael Andretti, were there to witness their successor, Marco Andretti's 20th attempt at winning the race. However, the 38-year-old's race ended in Turn 1 of lap 1 after he made contact with Jack Harvey, who continued racing with an undamaged car.

Scott Dixon, who started in P4, had an unfortunate mechanical issue on the pace lap, with his No. 9 Honda on fire. Once the problem was solved, he continued to race, earning a P20 result. His teammate Alex Palou won the race to take his first oval win.

