"Love being your father": Marco Andretti makes a heartwarming post for "munchkin butt" daughter Miura

Marco Andretti's daughter Miura has been featured frequently on her parents' Instagram for the past few months. With the newborn turning six months old, the third-generation driver penned a heartwarming message on Instagram.

Andretti welcomed Miura on September 17, 2024, alongside his partner. Billie Jo Powers. Since then, the pair have enjoyed their parenthood and have posted images of their daughter on their social media handles.

With Miura turning six months old, Marco Andretti wrote a message on Instagram with Miura's moniker, "munchkin butt." He also shared a myriad of images on the meta-owned platform, and captioned the post:

"Munchkin butt is 6 months! What a personality already. Love being your father."

On the other hand, Miura's father, a third-generation driver, will make his 20th Indy 500 start this year.

How did Marco Andretti's last Indy 500 visit pan out?

Marco Andretti at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

For over a decade, Marco Andretti's debut Indy 500 race has been his best one. He finished runners-up in the 2006 iteration but was on course for victory before being overtaken by Sam Hornish Jr. on the home stretch.

Keeping his 2006 failure behind, the 38-year-old has aimed to take on the race and break the supposed Andretti curse. Marco bagged the pole for the 2020 edition of the race, but the curse struck again and he finished 13th at the chequered flag.

Since his 2020 IndyCar campaign, the two-time race winner has moved to a part-time role in the open-wheel racing series. Now, he only makes appearances for the elusive Indy 500 and is poised to make a milestone start this year.

However, his last try at the race did not take him far. On lap 114, Marco Andretti got hit with a tang slapper on the restart and hit the outside wall of turn 1. Disappointed by his result, the 38-year-old said (via IndyStar):

"We had a car that all we needed to get was clean air ... (but) we just got up in the grey, tank slapped it and just ran out of room. And talent, maybe. Honestly, it's a (expletive)show. I don't really trust half the guys I'm around, but you just gotta go for it and whatever happens, happens."

This year's Indy 500 is scheduled to take place on May 25. Though Andretti will be hoping to get a strong result during the 200-lap race, this year's narrative focuses on another driver.

Josef Newgarden became the first driver since Helio Castroneves (2001,2002) to have won the fabled event for two years in succession. The Team Penske driver is looking to complete a three-peat at the Indy 500 and etch his name in the history books by becoming the first driver to ever do so.

