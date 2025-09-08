Marco Andretti, Danica Patrick, and Graham Rahal react as Bills stun Ravens with sensational comeback

Former and current IndyCar stars, including Danica Patrick, Marco Andretti, and Graham Rahal, took to various social media platforms and reacted to the Buffalo Bills’ win against the Baltimore Ravens on the opening Sunday of the NFL season. The IndyCar stars hailed the Bills' sensational comeback against the Ravens in the final quarter.

Buffalo Bills faced the Baltimore Ravens at their home, Highmark Stadium, for their opening match of the NFL season. The Bills led 7-3 at the end of Q1, but were outplayed by the Ravens in the second and third quarters. Going into the final quarter, the Ravens had a 15-point lead with a scoreline of 19-34.

However, the home team made a spectacular comeback in the final quarter, scoring 22 points in comparison to the Ravens' 6 points, with Buffalo Bills' star Josh Allen at the forefront of this fightback. The score was 38-40 when Matt Prater scored a field goal at the very end of the game to successfully complete the comeback, with a final scoreline of 41-40.

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti took to the social media platform X and reacted to the thrilling opening Sunday NFL game, as he wrote,

“Wow. What a game. 🏉”

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing star Graham Rahal praised the Bills’ comeback as he took to X and uploaded a post which read,

“What a damn Sunday night game. Hell of a comeback! And as always @miketirico is the standard when it comes to calling ball 💪🏼”

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick took to Instagram and uploaded an image of her dinner plate as she sat down to watch the game between the Bills and Ravens. The 43-year-old showcased her support for the home team.

“Sunday night (Go @buffalobills) Dinner,” read the caption of Danica Patrick’s story.

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

As the Buffalo Bills won the match, the former IndyCar driver took to Instagram and uploaded an image of the players celebrating with the final scoreline. The caption to Danica Patrick's story read

“Wow!!!!!! Full moon sh*t. 😜”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick’s, ex-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, stars in the Steelers' win against the Jets

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers dated for over two years before the two broke up in 2020. Rogers left his former team New York Jets, and joined the Steelers ahead of the current season.

Rodgers faced his former team in his debut match for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers was the star of the game, scoring four touchdowns, as the Steelers won the game 34-32.

Danica Patrick came out earlier this year and opened up about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers on the Sage Steele Show. The 43-year-old was questioned about the most amount of pain she experienced in her life.

“The breakup with Aaron in 2020. Because it was sudden, it felt like. It was my life. So like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing,” replied Danica Patrick (via People)

Patrick retired from a full-time racing role in 2018 and joined Sky F1 as a presenter. She joined the world of politics recently and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections.

