Marco Andretti's fiance Billie Jo Powers reveals she can't get enough of daughter's 'little hands' in adorable IG update

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti’s fiance Billie Jo Powers uploaded a story on her Instagram on February 20, 2025, as she shared a picture of her daughter Miura and obsessed over the five-month-old's hands.

In the story uploaded by Andretti's fiance, Miura can be seen holding her mother's pointed finger with one of her baby hands and holding onto a toy with the other. The five-month-old was dressed in lavender-colored overalls and wrapped in a white blanket, as shown in the uploaded picture.

As Billie Jo Powers shared the story, she obsessed over the moment when her daughter clutched her finger with her “little hands” as the caption read:

“Can't get enough of these little hands”

Image credits: Instagram/@billiejopowers

The next story uploaded by Marco Andretti's fiance was also of her daughter as Miura sat in front of the television. The little girl was fully invested in what was playing on the TV as she comfortably sat in a blanket. Billie Jo tagged the blanket company’s Instagram handle as the caption read:

“cozy nights @lolablankets”

Image credits: Instagram/@billiejopowers

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers welcomed their first into the world on September 17, 2024. The IndyCar driver's fiance` uploaded a post about the same on her Instagram as she shared the first pictures of Miura Micah Andretti. The caption read:

“Miura Micah Andretti God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

Billie Jo Powers consistently posts updates about Miura on her Instagram account. The five-month-old took her first flight and trip earlier this year in January. The whole family took a trip to Miami, where Miura met IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's wife Emma Davies Dixon, and James Hinchcliffe for the first time.

Marco Andretti proposed to his longtime girlfriend Billie Jo Powers last year during the Indy 500 weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marco Andretti secured drive for the 2025 Indy 500

Marco Andretti is the third generation of racing drivers from the Andretti family and is the son of Michael Andretti. The 37-year-old retired as a full-time IndyCar driver after the 2020 season and since then has been participating in the Indy 500 as a part-time entry with Andretti Global.

The American secured his drive for the 2025 Indy 500 for Andretti with chemical manufacturing company MAPEI sponsoring his entry. Speaking about the partnership with MAPEI, Doug Bresnahan, the Chief Commercial Officer at Andretti Global said (via Forbes):

“The constant of the MAPEI brand on Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 throughout the full season paired with MAPEI’s increased presence as the primary partner for Marco Andretti’s No. 98 at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 was the perfect way for our team to expose a new partner to all the great opportunities the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer, and we are honored to have MAPEI back on board in 2025 for what is sure be another exciting season.”

MAPEI will also be sponsoring Kyle Kirkwood's #27 Andretti Global entry throughout the 2025 season after a successful partnership in 2024.

