Scott Dixon's wife Emma shares heartwarming update on "finally meeting" Marco Andretti's daughter Miura 

Six-time IndyCar series champion Scott Dixon's wife Emma recently shared a heartwarming update on her Instagram story featuring IndyCar driver Marco Andretti's daughter Miura. Marco Andretti and his partner, Billie Jo Powers welcomed their firstborn, Miura Micah Andretti, on September 17 last year. And recently, the couple celebrated their daughter's first flight as well.

On January 24, Emma shared a picture that features Miura cuddled up in Andretti's arms while his girlfriend Billie Jo Powers and Emma pose behind them.

"Finally meeting little Miura, the sweetest," Emma Davies-Dixon captioned the story.

Emma shares adorable snippet with Marco Andretti's family (Image via Instagram/ @emmadaviesdixon)

Additionally, Billie Jo Powers also shared an adorable update of Scott Dixon's wife playing with her daughter stating "Miura and Emma take Miami". Despite competing on the track, Scott Dixon and Marco Andretti share a wonderful friendship when they're not racing against each other.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver offered an insight into his friendship with Andretti in 2020. Talking to Autoweek at the time, Dixon said:

"I just know him as Marco my friend. If anybody out of that list, honestly Marco was the guy I was hoping for because I think he deserved it. He's a great person. Everybody included, his family, is."

The IndyCar ace continued:

"He's such a great guy and been a good friend for so many years. To see him get a pole position at Indianapolis, I know what that means to him and especially his family, as well," Dixon added.

The Andretti Global driver unseated Dixon and took the pole at the Indy 500 in 2020, becoming the first of his family to do so since his grandfather Mario Andretti in 1987.

Scott Dixon's wife Emma recalls their love story: "Scott had just gotten his pilot’s license and we used to fly to the races in his little Cessna"

A 2016 report by Indycar mentions Emma Davies-Dixon's account of meeting her husband Scott Dixon, which is not a "love-at-first-sight" story. Emma said that her story with the Six-time IndyCar series champion "goes quite far back" recalling that they met through a mutual friend.

Emma described their first meeting as underwhelming stating that Scott was quiet and that he was shy while she wasn't very friendly. In March 2006, years after they first met, the same mutual friend told Emma that Scott was in London on his own and asked if she was willing to meet him.

While Emma took her girlfriend as a buffer to meet Scott for drinks and dinner, her meeting with the IndyCar ace wasn't underwhelming the second time. Describing the same, Emma mentioned that they "really connected" and her friend who came along decided to leave the two to it.

Despite being smitten with one another there was a challenge of Scott being an IndyCar driver from New Zealand and Emma being in London after getting her dream job. However, Emma took the chance to go to America after the Chip Ganassi Racing driver insisted.

The couple got engaged in December 2006 and tied the knot in February 2008. Calling 2008 a "magical year", Emma Davies-Dixon said:

“We got married in 2008. Scott won the Indy 500 in 2008. He won the championship in 2008. Scott had just gotten his pilot’s license and we used to fly to the races in his little Cessna,” she revealed.

Emma and Scott Dixon share three children, daughters Poppy and Tilly born in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and a son Kit Dixon who they welcomed in 2019.

