Marco Andretti's fiancee Billie Jo Powers radiates style in black shirt-beige trouser combination posing with daughter Miura  

Marco Andretti's girlfriend uploaded a story on her Instagram with daughter Miura on January 23, 2025, as the family enjoyed their getaway in Miami, Florida. Andretti's girlfriend and soon-to-be wife Billie Jo flaunted her outfit in the picture as she strolled daughter Miura around the Vice City.

Billie Jo Powers' picture featured herself as she flaunted a black shirt paired with beige trousers and completed the outfit with black-colored flat sandals. She accessorized the outfit with a white strapped watch in a golden casing, black sunglasses, and a black handbag.

Marco Andretti's four-month-old daughter also featured in the picture inside a pram. Miura was comfortably wrapped in a beige blanket and showcased a teal hair band as she was strolled around Miami by her mother in a pram.

Billie Jo's story featuring her daughter - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Whilst in Miami, Marco Andretti and his fiancee Billie Jo met up with IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's wife Emma, who posted a wholesome picture on her Instagram featuring Miura. Emma Davies Dixon posted a picture that included the Andretti family and herself as they all dined at the Carpacio Bal Harbour Restaurant. The caption read:

“Finally meeting little Miura💕 the sweetest”

Billie Jo's repost of Emma Dixon's story - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Marco Andretti's fiancee also shared a video of Emma and Miura on her Instagram story where Scott Dixon's wife took a stroll with the four-month-old in her arms. The caption read:

“Miura and Emma take Miami @emmadaviesdixon”

Billie Jo's story of daughter Miura with Emma Dixon - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo got engaged early last year and made the revelation about the same on Instagram during the 2024 Indy 500 weekend. A few months later, Miura was born in September 2024 and Billie uploaded a post celebrating the same. The caption read:

“Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

The IndyCar driver and his fiance constantly post updates about Miura on their Instagram and recently shared the experience of their daughter’s first flight.

“Little lady loved flying”: Marco Andretti shares update about daughter Miura's first flight

The IndyCar driver uploaded two stories on January 22, 2025, as he posted pictures from Miura's first flight. The first story was a picture of the decor inside the plane which includes colorful balloons with the centre balloon reading:

“Miura’s First Flight N800MA.”

Marco Andretti's story of daughter Miura's first flight - Source: via @marcoandretti on Instagram

The next story was a video of Miura sitting in mother Billie Jo’s lap. Andretti's fiance was dressed in an all-black attire whereas her daughter flaunted a pink outfit. The caption read:

“Little lady loved flying”

Andretti's story of fiancee Billie Jo and daughter Miura - Source: via @marcoandretti on Instagram

Marco Andretti retired from the full-time IndyCar driver role in 2021 and since then has participated as a part-time entry IndyCar driver for the Indy 500. He secured the 2025 Indy 500 entry for Andretti with Chemical manufacturing brand MAPEI sponsoring the entry.

