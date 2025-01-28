Marco Andretti's fiancee Billie Jo Powers reveals daughter Miura is a "daddy's girl" in IG story 

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti's fiancee uploaded a story on her Instagram on January 27, 2025, as she shared a picture of her daughter Miura and revealed how the four-month-old is a daddy's girl. The Andretti family are away for a vacation in Miami, Florida and Billie Jo Powers uploaded the photo of Miura from Vice City.

Marco Andretti’s fiancee uploaded a picture of Miura in a Child seat which turns into a carrycot as her daughter was dressed in a vibrant floral jumper with a violet bow as her hair band. The four-month-old seemed to be playing with her father's hand in the said picture as Billie Jo uploaded the story with the caption:

“Daddy's girl”

Billie Jo's story of her daughter Miura - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Billie Jo Powers also uploaded a story of Miura in the carrycot as her daughter graciously smiled with the caption reading:

“Baby girl loves Miami!”

Billie Jo's story of her daughter in Miami - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Marco Andretti retired from the full-time IndyCar driver role in 2021 and since then has been participating in the Indy 500 as a part-time entry for Andretti Global. The third generation of racing drivers from the Andretti family recently secured a seat for the 2025 Indy 500 with Chemical manufacturer MAPEI sponsoring his entry.

Marco Andretti's wife also posted a couple of pictures of Miura meeting some friends and family members. Billie Jo first uploaded a picture of her daughter meeting Peggy Powers-Hamilton (Billie Jo’s mother) with the four-month-old in her grandmother's arms. The caption read:

“Soaking up Grammie Time”

Billie Jo's story of daughter Miura with her grandmother Peggy - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

The next picture was of Miura meeting former IndyCar driver and 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona participant James Hinchcliffe. Marco Andretti's wife uploaded a wholesome picture of her daughter sleeping in Hinchcliffe's arms as they were sitting in a restaurant. The caption read:

“Uncle Hinch”

Billie Jo's story of her daughter Miura with James Hinchcliffe - Source: via @billiejopowers on Instagram

Marco Andretti and Billie Jo Powers got engaged earlier in 2024 and revealed the same to the world at the 2024 Indy 500 weekend. A few months later, the couple welcomed their firstborn Miura into the world on September 17, 2024, and the IndyCar driver's wife uploaded a post about the same on her Instagram account. The caption read:

“Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!”

Miura also met Scott Dixon's wife Emma for the first time during the Andretti family's trip to Miami.

Scott Dixon’s wife Emma says meeting Marco Andretti's daughter Miura was the “highlight” of Miami trip

With the Northern States of the US facing chilly weather, many people associated with the world of racing took a trip to the warm beaches of Florida. Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies Dixon was one of those who met up with the Andretti family in the Vice City. She uploaded a post as she shared pictures from the Miami trip, which included a picture with Marco Andretti, Billie Jo Powers, and Miura.

The picture was clicked as everyone dined at the Carpacio Bal Harbour Restaurant. Emma Dixon mentioned how meeting Miura was a "highlight" in her post which was captioned:

“Friends, Art and food. A perfect 48 hours in Miami before heading to the Rolex 24hrs. Highlight was finally meeting baby Miura. Good times!”

Scott Dixon’s wife also uploaded the same picture on her story, which was later re-shared by Billie Jo on her Instagram account. As mentioned in the caption, Emma took to the Daytona 24 after the Miami trip where his husband Scott Dixon drove for the Acura Meyer Shank Racing team. Dixon and Co. finished P2 in the GTP class.

