Marco Andretti's fiancée Billie Jo Powers shares adorable photos with daughter Miura in matching white outfits

Billie Jo Powers, the fiancée of part-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti, recently took to social media to share heartwarming photos with their daughter Miura. Powers posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing the mother and daughter dressed in matching white outfits, creating an elegant look.

Powers is seen wearing a stylish white dress with rolled-up sleeves, a buttoned front, and a fitted waist. Miura is also dressed in a complementary white dress with tulle details and a matching bow headband which looks adorable. Powers is also seen sporting a pendant around her neck with Miura's name and a stylish bracelet on her right wrist. She captioned the post calling Miura their angel:

"Our Angel 🤍"

This is the latest in a series of carousels that Powers has shared with Miura and herself wearing matching outfits. Powers shared the last carousel on Valentine's Day, when the mother and daughter were seen in matching red outfits as Andretti and his family celebrated the romantic occasion and Powers' birthday, which fell a couple of days earlier on February 12.

Before getting engaged to Billie Jo Powers, Marco Andretti was married to Marta Krupa. The couple got separated on mutual terms in December 2021. A couple of years later in 2024, Andretti got engaged to Powers and later that year in September, they welcomed their firstborn, Miura. The couple shared the birth of their daughter with an Instagram post that read:

"Miura Micah Andretti. God's greatest gift! Our perfect little angel arrived 9.17.24 No words could ever describe the love that we feel finally having her in our arms. Our greatest blessing!!!"

Andretti will return to IndyCar racing in 2025 for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Marco Andretti is set to return to IndyCar for this year’s Indy 500

After competing in 15 full-time seasons in IndyCar with the family team, Marco Andretti decided to make a switch to other motorsport disciplines like stock car racing. However, he has continued participating in the Indy 500 every year since then.

The 37-year-old is again set to return to compete in the 109th running of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' with the No. 98 Andretti Global Honda. This will be his 20th attempt at winning his first Indy 500. The closest he came to winning the iconic race was back in 2006 in his rookie season when he finished runner-up. He also bagged the pole for the Indy 500 in 2020 but failed to convert his start into a victory.

Andretti Global’s COO Rob Edwards recently shared the advantages of having an extra car in the Indy 500 field and how much it helps with all the data collected with four vehicles. He also explained the importance of having an experienced Indy 500 racer like Andretti instead of just any other driver (via RACER):

“He has a lot of experience at Indianapolis, and I think we all see benefits in running an extra car in Indy and the extra data, information, opportunity to try things, opportunities to work together."

“I think the continuity with Marco, as opposed to introducing someone new in that fourth car, has a lot of benefits. So with him, and giving him a good opportunity, and he in working together with the regular three drivers, should help us get the result that we obviously want to get there,” he added.

Marco Andretti will try to qualify in the 33-car field for the Indy 500, which is scheduled on Sunday, May 25.

