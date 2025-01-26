Marco Andretti's girlfriend shares heartfelt message to Scott Dixon's wife Emma after Miami trip

Marco Andretti's girlfriend Billie Jo Powers shared a succinct, sweet message on Instagram for her friend and 6-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies Dixon.

On Saturday (Jan. 25), Emma shared a series of photos on Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her short but vibrant Miami vacation. The second photo of the carousel was her posing with Marco Andretti, his girlfriend Billie and their 4-month-old daughter Miura Micah Andretti, during a meal at a hotel.

It was Scott Dixon's wife's first time meeting baby Miura and it made for a special mention in her post's caption, which read:

"Friends,Art and food. A perfect 48 hours in Miami before heading to the Rolex 24hrs. Highlight was finally meeting baby Miura 💖. Good times! 🙏🏼✨ "

Marco Andretti's girlfriend replied in the comments section of the post with a loving message.

"Made our trip!!! We love you! 🤍🫶🏼 " wrote Billie.

On Friday, Emma Davies Dixon had posted the same photo on her Instagram story to celebrate her first meeting with Miura. Andretti's daughter was born on September 17 last year and has since featured on her parents' Instagram in nearly every other post.

When Marco Andretti and Scott Dixon showed mutual respect at the 2020 Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 22 INDYCAR - The 105th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

Marco Andretti achieved a huge milestone at the 2020 Indy 500. He qualified in pole position for the iconic race, something that neither his father, Michael Andretti, nor 4-time IndyCar champion grandfather Mario Andretti had managed. That pole was also the first for his family in 33 years.

Scott Dixon, who was a 5-time champion then, got beaten by Marco by only 0.017 mph. However, he was happy that his rival achieved such a feat at the Indy 500.

"I know what this place means to his family and him especially, and it’s good to see him even under this pressure to make it work. Marco can get some bad rap from some people, but he’s such a nice person and a good friend for so many years, and he’s also a big talent. … I think it’s hard when you drive for a team that’s owned by your dad," Dixon said via NBC Sports.

Marco Andretti returned the show of respect for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, saying:

"That guy is just a pure stud. He’s a racer through and through, so to be able to hear that from him is pretty awesome."

In 2025, the 37-year-old veteran will return for his 20th Indy 500 with Andretti Global. It will be the first time since his IndyCar debut in 2006 that his father Michael won't have ownership of the team, having stepped away from it in September 2024.

Marco's best finish at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" was on his debut in 2006 - a second-place finish after Sam Hornish Jr overtook him before the chequered flag. In 2024, he raced part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

