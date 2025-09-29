Marco Andretti shares 3-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe's death

IndyCar star Marco Andretti took to Instagram and reacted with a three-word comment on Lewis Hamilton's post about his pet dog Roscoe's death. Tributes poured in from the world of motorsports as the seven-time F1 champion shared a carousel of four images on Instagram.Lewis Hamilton came out a few days ago and shared a post detailing Roscoe's health scare. The Briton's bulldog had been diagnosed with pneumonia again after being treated for the disease earlier this year in April. The sedative that was administered to Roscoe for tests caused his heart to stop. While the doctors for the heart beating again, he was sent into a coma.In the most recent post, the Ferrari driver detailed how he had to make the tough decision of putting Roscoe down after his pet was on life support for four days. The Briton shared images with his bulldog with a caption detailing how hard it was to make the decision to put Roscoe to rest.“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet,” added Hamilton. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarco Andretti, who retired from the full-time IndyCar role at the end of 2020 but continues to race in the Indy 500 as a one-off entry for Andretti Global, took to the comment section of the post and responded with a three-word reaction to Hamilton's loss.“Sending love bro,” read Marco Andretti’s commentImage credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonMany IndyCar stars, including Danica Patrick, also reacted to Lewis Hamilton's post.“I'm so sorry. Dogs have such a special place in our lives. Losing one is one of the hardest experiences. Praying for your heart and Roscoe's peace in heaven over the rainbow bridge,” commented Danica PatrickImage credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonFour-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, Andretti Global CEO’s wife Cassidy Towriss, Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward and his sister Elba O’Ward, Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and his wife Emma Dixon, Andretti driver Marcus Ericsson, Team Penske's latest signing David Malukas, former Indy NXT driver Sophia Floersch, and Kyffin Simpson were some of the people in the world of motorsports who liked Hamilton's post.Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonLewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season with the hopes of winning his eighth F1 title. Marco Andretti’s grandfather &amp; F1 champion Mario Andretti raced for Ferrari from 1971-1972. Mario also filled in for an injured Didier Pironi at Ferrari during the final two races of the 1982 season.When Marco Andretti congratulated Lewis Hamilton after the Chinese GP Sprint win with FerrariLewis Hamilton took the pole position at the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint qualifying. The seven-time F1 champion drove a dominant sprint race, fending off the threat from Max Verstappen in the first lap, and then creating a gap to comfortably take the win. It was Hamilton's first win with Ferrari, albeit only a sprint win.IndyCar star Marco Andretti took to the social media platform X and congratulated Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari on the Chinese GP Sprint race performance.“This is pretty awesome. @LewisHamilton @ScuderiaFerrari 🐎,” read Marco Andretti's tweet.Marco Andretti @MarcoAndrettiLINKThis is pretty awesome. @LewisHamilton @ScuderiaFerrari 🐎Marco Andretti and his fiancée Billie Jo Power,s welcomed their firstborn born Miura Micah Andretti, into the world on September 17, 2024. Although Marco Andretti never raced in F1, he watches the races and uploads tweets about the same.