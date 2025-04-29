Marcus Armstrong is all smiles as STU students create special IndyCar merch for Meyer Shank Racing

Meyer Shank Racing star Marcus Armstrong and team owner Michael Shank visited St. Thomas University (STU). In the Instagram post uploaded on April 29, 2025, Armstrong was all smiles, as the Kiwi driver was presented with a special IndyCar merchandise.

Meyer Shank Racing announced a partnership with St. Thomas University, based in Miami, on March 31, 2025. As part of the deal, Marcus Armstrong and Michael Shank visited the campus.

The public release of the announcement suggested that the MSR would work with the Department of Fashion Merchandising & Design, Big Data Analytics, Culinary, and Sports Administration. The pictures shared by MSR on Instagram highlighted Armstrong meeting students from the same departments.

The first couple of images were of the students handing over the specially designed MSR x STU merch to Marcus Armstrong. The next few slides were of the culinary students detailing the sports drinks they're creating for the team, and the Kiwi driver tasting them. The caption of the post read:

“Today we were honorary St. Thomas University Bobcats! We had an incredible time getting to see the amazing creations that the STU students have been working on over the past few weeks. It was an honor to get to chat in front of such smart and passionate young talents and we hope to see some of you in the motorsports world soon!”

The team is set to run a special STU livery at the IndyCar race at the Milwaukee Mile later this year. The livery will feature the colors of the STU logo, i.e., Burgundy and Navy. The fashion students are also tasked with designing a race suit for the Milwaukee race, which will be worn by Marcus Armstrong.

“Such a huge event”: Marcus Armstrong’s suggestions for international IndyCar races

IndyCar only races on the North American continent, and is limited to the USA and Canada. The series wants to expand its calendar to other countries, and Mexico is rumored to be on it as early as 2026.

Amid expansion plans, MSR driver Marcus Armstrong came out and detailed two international locations that should be considered by IndyCar.

“I don't think the whole IndyCar organization understands how big it is overseas in the UK and Europe. With Prema joining as well... you know it was already big in Italy, it's even bigger now. For example, if we raced in the UK, I think it would be such a huge event or if we raced in Australia... the Kiwis, the Aussies, they love IndyCar racing,” said Armstrong.

IndyCar used to race overseas in the early 2000s and had races in Japan and Australia, but the financial situation forced Champ Car and IRL to merge in 2007 and drop all international races.

