Marcus Ericsson reacts to Pacers beating Cavaliers 

IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson reshared an Indiana Pacers post to share his excitement after their nail-biting win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He especially appreciated the game changer of the night, Tyrese Haliburton.

Ad

On Tuesday night, Haliburton, a former Iowa State basketball star and one of the best point guards in the NBA, made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining. The Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

This riveting action left fans on the edge of their couches, including Ericsson. Resharing a post where Haliburton was airborne in an attempt to make the basket, Ericsson wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Unreal finish to the game. @tyresehaliburton you (king). LFG @pacers"

Image via Instagram (@ericsson_marcus)

Marcus Erricson, including 26 IndyCar drivers, will battle it out on May 10 in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis road course. After that, he will prepare for the 109th edition of the greatest spectacle of racing, the Indy 500 scheduled for May 25.

Ad

Marcus Ericsson reveals his choice for an alternate career path

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Marcus Ericsson revealed that if he hadn't become a professional race car driver, he might have pursued a career in ice hockey. The former Indy 500 winner said that growing up in Sweden, where the sport is deeply rooted in their culture, played a big role in shaping his potential alternative path.

Ad

Sweden’s national ice hockey team is considered one of the world’s elite, forming part of the unofficial “Big Six” alongside Canada, the United States, Russia, Finland and the Czech Republic.

The team holds a strong cultural and national influence, which played a major role in Marcus Ericsson considering it as his second-choice career, after racing. He told social media personality Daniel Mac, who has 2.8 million Instagram followers.

"What do you do for a living if you weren't a driver?"

Ad

Ericsson picked his homeland's favorite sport:

"I would play ice hockey."

When asked by Mac about his dream car, the 34-year-old Ericsson chose a vehicle from his native Sweden — the Volvo 740.

"I do. Yeah. A Volvo 740. Sweden bro!," he replied.

Marcus Ericsson is a former Indy 500 winner and is 13th in the IndyCar championship with 65 points. The driver #66 machine started the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama in 11th, but over the 90-lap race, he tumbled down to finish 17th

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.