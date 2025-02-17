Marcus Ericsson's wife Iris gives an endearing wedding update from their dreamy Chicago trip

IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson's wife Iris Tritsaris Jondahl has shared an image of her wedding dress on instagram as she sat down to customize her wedding outfits. The couple got married in a close and private ceremony in April 2023.

Ad

Marcus Ericsson and Iris Jondahl shared a joint post in 2023 sharing the news of their marriage. But in August 2024, they shared a post sharing that they were now engaged. Jondahl also addressed the couple's unconventional approach in the caption, saying that they were "doing it backwards."

Jondahl has shared a series of instagram stories documenting that the couple are enjoying a trip to Chicago, presumably before Ericsson returns back for IndyCar action with Andretti.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, the Greek-Swedish model shared an image from her trip of, what looks to be her wedding dress. She shared the image of the white and gold dress along with a veil with the same color scheme.

Along with the image of the dress on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Putting the finishing touches on my wedding outfits🥹"

Screen grab of Iris Jondahl's instagram story [via @irisjooondahl]

Ad

From this story, it seems Ericsson and Jondahl may well be planning on having yet another wedding ceremony, continuing the unconventional and unique style of writing their love story.

Iris Jondahl is a successful model and actress in her own right, who was born in Athens, Greece. She and Ericsson first met in 2016 and have been together since. At this time, Marcus Ericsson was applying his trade in Formula 1 with Sauber.

Ad

After five years of driving for back marker teams and not being able to make a mark on the sport, Ericsson moved across the Atlantic and join IndyCar in 2019. Jondahl moved with his to America and the couple got married four years later.

"Like a dream come true" - When Marcus Ericsson's wife Iris shared her thoughts on her husband's Indy 500 win

Marcus Ericsson and Iris Johndahl at the Streets of St. Petersburg, 2023 - Source: Getty

Ad

In 2024, Iris Jondahl shared her emotional feelings about husband Marcus Ericsson's Indy 500 win in 2022. The couple had an interview with Fox59 News in May, ahead of the 108th running of IndyCar's premier race.

Jondahl explained that Ericsson has worked very hard in his career, which started in Europe, and that he has faced difficult challenges along the way. She said:

"Marcus has been working for this for so hard for so long. Coming from Formula 1, coming to IndyCar, also going from Europe to now driving ovals, to win the Indy 500 is just like a dream come true." [via Fox59 News]

Ad

"You've been working so hard and to see that and win that is just magical, right?" she added.

In the same interview, Jondahl also shared that she's friends with Riley Flynn, who is the girlfriend of Ericsson's teammate, Colton Herta. She explained how the partners of the drivers are all going through the same worried emotions while watching their partners drive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback