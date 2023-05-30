Who is former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson’s wife? All you need to know about Iris Tritsaris

Marcus Ericsson, the Swedish racing driver who made a name for himself in F1, has captivated fans around the world with his skills on the track. The former Sauber driver now plies his trade in the NTT IndyCar series these days, where Ericsson is the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner.

Off the circuit, Ericsson has also found happiness in his personal life with his wife, Iris Tritsaris. Let's delve into the life of Tritsaris and learn more about the woman who has captured Ericsson's heart.

Iris Tritsaris Jondahl is a Greek-Swedish model and actress who has carved out her own successful career in the world of entertainment.

Born on March 4, 1991, in Athens, Greece, Iris grew up with a passion for the performing arts. Her striking looks and talent soon caught the attention of industry professionals, and she began her modelling career at a young age.

Iris Tritsaris gained recognition in the fashion world with her distinctive features and ability to effortlessly transform in front of the camera. Her work has taken her to runways and photoshoots all over the world, allowing her to collaborate with renowned fashion designers and photographers.

Iris has graced the pages of numerous fashion magazines and has become a familiar face in the industry.

Apart from her modelling endeavors, Iris Tritsaris has also made a mark in the acting world. She has appeared in a variety of films and television series, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

Journey of Marcus Ericsson and Iris Tritsaris' relationship

Marcus Ericsson with his wife Iris

Iris Tritsaris and Marcus Ericsson first crossed paths in 2016 and quickly developed a deep connection. The couple has been inseparable ever since, supporting each other in their respective pursuits and cherishing their time together.

While Marcus Ericsson is widely recognized for his achievements in motorsport, Iris Tritsaris has brought her own unique flair and grace into his life. Together, they form a power couple that embodies passion, talent, and ambition.

Despite the demands of their individual careers, they have managed to find a balance and build a strong foundation for their relationship.

Both Marcus and Iris share their experiences and adventures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their personal lives. From glamorous red carpet events to exciting travel escapades, their posts reflect their shared love for exploring the world and enjoying the finer things in life.

Through their public displays of affection and support for one another, they have become a popular couple.

In 2021, Marcus Ericsson and Iris Tritsaris took their relationship to the next level as they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and close friends.

As Marcus Ericsson continues to pursue his racing career in different racing series, including the IndyCar Series, Iris Tritsaris remains a constant pillar of support and encouragement.

