McLaren's IndyCar boss reacts to Max Verstappen's 'professional' help to Gabriel Bortoleto at F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen gave Gabriel Bortoleto a slipstream for his final run in the dying stages of the qualifying session to aid the Brazilian in his attempt, which caught the eye of McLaren's IndyCar team principal, Tony Kanaan. Subsequently, the former Indy 500 winner shared his thoughts on the reigning F1 world champion helping the Sauber driver.

Verstappen is the reigning F1 drivers' champion and drives for Red Bull. The 27-year-old has previously helped midfield drivers on the grid by giving them a tow, either in reciprocation of any previous help or just out of sportsmanship. His Q3 tow tactic with Nico Hulkenberg caught the eye of fans last year.

However, this time, it was Hulkenberg's teammate who benefited from Verstappen's aid. Gabriel Bortoleto dragged his Sauber into Q3 and was given a tow on the homestretch by the Red Bull driver at the start of his final qualifying attempt, which helped him qualify P8 for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Observing the whole ordeal, McLaren's IndyCar supremo Tony Kanaan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"And Max giving Gabi a boost (Gabriel Bortoleto). Professional move. 😂"

Tony Kanaan @TonyKanaan LINK And Max is ghosting Gabi. Pro move. 😂

After his qualifying attempt, Bortoleto hilariously shared how the bromance between the two had transformed them into slipstream buddies in a post-qualifying interview:

"Max [Verstappen] always gives me tows, he's the best! he's super kind. I tried to give him a tow as well from T8 to T9, but then there was a yellow flag. but i tried my best, i even took the charge off the car to boost the engine!"

Meanwhile, Verstappen explained why he helped the Brazilian in his Q3 run in a post-qualifying attempt:

"My lap was already ruined, I saw him behind me, and he has had a really good weekend, so I thought, let me help him a bit."

On the other hand, McLaren's Lando Norris secured the pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren had a good day on the F1 front

McLaren's Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) after qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Though McLaren has not won a single race on the IndyCar front this season, the team's fortunes have been entirely different in F1. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's partnership has won seven of the ten races held so far, and they are well placed to add another victory to this tally.

Reflecting on taking the pole position around the Red Bull Ring, Norris said in the post-qualifying interview:

"It was a good lap, that's for sure. It was just little bit by little bit, my Q3 run one was good but I knew there were some little places to improve. Very happy, a good day, a good weekend for me so hopefully I can keep it up."

While the senior McLaren driver claimed the pole position, the championship leader, Piastri, qualified P3 after his final run was interrupted by a yellow flag.

