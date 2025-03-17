McLaren star Pato O’Ward drops 1-word verdict on friend’s engagement news

Pato O’Ward has dropped a one-word verdict on the news of his friend Alejandro Junco’s engagement. The Mexican driver took to social media to celebrate Junco following the announcement.

The Arrow McLaren star shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on his Instagram, accompanied by a word and emojis celebrating their engagement.

Taking to his Instagram story, Pato O’Ward shared a photo of Alejandro Junco alongside his partner, captioning it:

“Forevaaaa”, accompanied by a ring and three heart emojis.

Pato O'Ward congratulated his friend Alejandro Juncos following his engagement. Image: @patriciooward via instagram

Pato O’Ward and Alejandro Junco are reported to be long-time friends. The pair were pictured together during the photo session at the 106th Indianapolis 500 victory celebration on May 30, 2022.

The Mexican driver, on his part, has not publicly displayed any romantic relationship on social media. The 25-year-old has largely shared details about his life, racing and pets. However, the McLaren F1 test driver has not been officially linked to any romantic partner.

How Pato O’Ward celebrated his sister’s wedding

Pato O’Ward celebrated his sister, Elba O’Ward, and her partner, Brett Michael Kimbro, on the occasion of their wedding in 2023. The couple, who had reportedly been dating for five years, tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in December 2023.

The IndyCar star, excited about his sister’s big day, shared a cheeky congratulatory message with the couple on Instagram.

Posting a carousel of beautiful images from the event, which was held in his native Mexico, O’Ward shared:

"The new bride ❤️ Congratulations @elbaoward and welcome to the family (officially) @brettkimbro. We are now brothers, whether you like it or not 😊 One step closer to the wedding in December. Cheers to forever 🥂"

On the racing front, the Arrow McLaren driver has continued to impress since venturing into the world of American open-wheel racing. Pato O’Ward kicked off the 2025 IndyCar season with an impressive recovery drive at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old expertly worked his way up from P23 on the grid—following a disappointing qualifying session by his lofty standards—survived an early crash scare, completed a stint on alternate tires and was forced to pit four times during the Florida race. Despite the challenges, he still managed to finish in P11.

O’Ward will now aim for an even better weekend race experience as the IndyCar grid shifts to California for the second race of the season at the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

