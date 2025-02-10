"Men you deserve this" - Josef Newgarden's wife Ashley shares hilarious turning of tables at Super Bowl stadium

Josef Newgarden and his wife Ashley Newgarden were present at the Super Bowl LIX, held between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the pair enjoyed the day, Ashley later met with a queue outside the men's washroom, leading her to share a hilarious turntable moment on her social media.

At Ceasars Superdome in Louisiana, the finale for the 2024 NFL season took place between the two Titans. The match was won by the Eagles, with a 40-22 scoreline in favor of them. Moreover, the result fell in line with Marcus Armstrong's prediction for the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, the Newgarden couple was also present at the showdown. The IndyCar driver's wife had enjoyed the show and shared an image of the massive queue outside the men's washroom, while the aisle for the women's washroom appeared empty.

Witnessing this, Ashley Newgarden shared the image on her Instagram story and hilariously stated that men deserved this due to the history of women suffering from long queues. She wrote:

"After my years of suffering. Men you deserve this."

Ashley Newgarden's Instagram Story Source: Instagram

Josef Newgarden will begin his 14th year in IndyCar this year.

Josef Newgarden goes candid about his change of mindset in IndyCar

Josef Newgarden at the Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

With the 34-year-old acquiring the status of a seasoned veteran, Newgarden has matured a lot over the past few years. Drivers are known for their hunger for more and every racer in the series has the ambition of winning titles and breaking records.

However, Josef Newgarden's mindset has changed since he made his debut in 2012. He now aims at enjoying small steps and taking up a balanced approach towards racing, as he said:

"12 years ago, achievement was the only thing that I had on my mind. You know, I have to be the greatest of the sport. Or like, what was I doing? In some ways, I still have that drive. I definitely do. I mean, I would like to be the greatest that my sport has seen. I want to do that. That's why I wake up every day. But I'm not so laser focused on that."

The 34-year-old further elaborated on this and said:

"When I was just laser-focused on that, I had like no happiness. And with no happiness, you don't have fulfillment... I look at this and say, if you want all of this, you have to have balance mentally with the way you approach and look at things."

The Team Penske driver is understood to be one of the favorites for the championship. After finishing a low eighth in the standings last year, he would be looking to redeem himself by securing his third title in the series.

