Mick Schumacher's IndyCar move under scrutiny as Mercedes F1 driver expresses serious doubt

Mick Schumacher's Mercedes F1 successor has expressed doubt over his potential move to IndyCar. The German driver will take part in his first IndyCar test on Monday, October 13, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

It is understood that this test comes as part of Schumacher's serious evaluation of IndyCar as his next destination after two seasons of racing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine. It remains to be seen whether RLL considers it an immediate precursor to sign the 26-year-old full-time for 2026.

However, 10-time F1 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, who replaced Mick Schumacher as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2025, doesn't think the German driver should commit to IndyCar if he still harbors the dream of an F1 comeback.

"I'm not sure it's the right decision to move to the IndyCar series," Bottas said via Formule1.nl. "People quickly get the impression that you're taking a different path. I would rather stay in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) and simultaneously pursue an F1 role."

On multiple occasions this year, Bottas expressed how he had IndyCar as his 'plan B' if he didn't find a full-time F1 drive in 2026. However, Cadillac F1, which will enter F1 in 2026, signed him in August to drive alongside Sergio Perez next season onwards.

Meanwhile, Schumacher began preparations for his IndyCar test on Friday. He visited the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shop in Zionsville, Indiana, where he was shown around by team president Jay Frye. The 26-year-old also underwent the seat fitting process in the Dallara DW12-Honda he'll drive on Monday.

Mick Schumacher's uncle Ralf Schumacher against his 'dangerous' IndyCar move

Earlier this week, Michael Schumacher's brother, Ralf Schumacher, advised his nephew, Mick Schumacher, to stay away from an IndyCar career. The former F1 driver highlighted the dangers of racing on ovals, and also how adapting to IndyCar would be just as tough as F1.

In an interview with Sky Deutschland, he said:

"To be honest, I haven’t spoken to him (Mick) myself, but he was apparently quoted as saying that his heart is burning for motorsport and single-seater cars, and that’s why he’s so keen to try it out. I don’t really understand that, because I believe he’s in great hands where he is now and can have a great future."

"It’s not so easy for people from IndyCar to make the transition to Formula 1. The tests that have taken place so far have not been successful. And if you go over there, it’s a bit like Japan – the standard is still high, so it won’t be that easy to succeed in America. And that’s why it’s an additional pressure that perhaps you don’t need to put yourself under."

To ease Mick Schumacher's first test in the premier American open-wheel racing series, 2025 IndyCar Rookie of the Year, Louis Foster, who drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will be present at the IMS to solve his queries, if any. He will be in good company, with other teams testing young drivers as well.

