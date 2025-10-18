Mick Schumacher's mom evaluating IndyCar option after family dinner with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing boss and his wife

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher participated in the IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course earlier this week. IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett came out and detailed how Mick's mother was present for the test, and is evaluating the RLL option after dinner with Jay Frye.

Mick Schumacher won the F2 championship before joining the Haas F1 team with big expectations behind him, given his last name. However, just after a couple of years in the series, he was sacked by the American team and was then signed by Mercedes as a reserve driver.

He's been driving for Alpine's World Endurance Championship program this year, and is reportedly considering IndyCar as an option for the 2026 season. As a result, he was announced as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's test driver for the IMS test.

Mick Schumacher didn't arrive in Indiana for the test just by himself, but his mother, Corinna Schumacher, and a close family member were also there. Marshall Pruett spoke about the same in the latest episode of his podcast, revealing how the outing felt like a family evaluating IndyCar as an option rather than the test just being a PR stunt.

“You know, he's still a young person, but his mom flew out. Another family friend was there. This had the look and feel of we're taking a family-wide look at this potential career path change for young Mick,” said Marshall Pruett (32:20 onwards)

“This had a real, we're going to look at a potential major shift for you and want mom to be there to look and give her real honest assessments as to whether this looks right, sounds right, etc,” he added

“Went out and had dinner with the team. Jay Frye, his wife Danielle, and all, they just raved about the Schumachers, right? Forget the driving side, just as people, just as like really nice, sweet, genuine folks.”

IndyCar insider reveals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Boss ready to make Mick Schumacher his ‘adopted son’

Marshall Pruett, speaking on the MP1641 episode of his podcast, revealed the conversation Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Boss Jay Frye had with Mick Schumacher’s mom, suggesting how he's ready to take care of the young German. Speaking about the same, he said,

“Mick, his mom, everybody involved. Jay told me like, hey, if you guys decide to come this way, you know, look, you're welcome to do whatever you want, but if you want us to look after Mick, we will. If he wants to stay at our house, you know, we got kids of our own, but you know, you can become an adopted son if need be, you know, we'll look after him however you need.”

Schumacher showcased interest in participating in an oval test before deciding on his future in the series.

