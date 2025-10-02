Mick Schumacher warned against 'dangerous' IndyCar move by uncle Ralf days before first test

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher was confirmed to test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 13. Mick's uncle, Ralf Schumacher, came out just days before the test and warned his nephew against the dangerous IndyCar move.

Ad

Mick Schumacher raced for the Haas F1 team and was sacked after the 2022 season. The German spent the next year as Mercedes' reserve driver before joining Alpine's World Endurance Championship programme.

With Devlin Defrancesco reportedly having a performance clause in his contract, RLL can reportedly replace him at the end of the season. Soon after, Mick Schumacher was announced to participate in the IndyCar test for RLL at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Ad

Trending

Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, came out after the announcement and revealed how he's been itching to get back to a single-seater open-wheel racing series. There is a possibility that if the test goes well, the German can sign with RLL for the 2026 season.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice - Source: Getty

However, Mick Schumacher’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher, came out and warned the former F1 driver against the dangers of IndyCar racing around ovals. Claiming that oval racing is “too dangerous” and recalling past incidents, Ralf added,

Ad

“That’s why I, personally, don’t think it’s a good idea. It’s not so easy for people from IndyCar to make the transition to Formula 1. The tests that have taken place so far have not been successful. And if you go over there, it’s a bit like Japan – the standard is still high, so it won’t be that easy to succeed in America. And that’s why it’s an additional pressure that perhaps you don’t need to put yourself under.” (via Sky Deutschland)

Ad

Speaking about how he would stop his kid, David, from racing in IndyCar, Ralf Schumacher added,

“I, personally, understand the emotions, but if it were David, I would honestly resist it because it would simply be too dangerous for me.”

Ralf Schumacher's verdict on Mick Schumacher's F1 future

Mick Schumacher hasn't raced in F1 since the 2022 season. The grid is already super competitive with multiple young drivers like Arvid Lindblad and Alex Dunne threatening an F1 move. Other young talents like Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, and Gabriel Bortoleto have already made a move to F1 this year.

Ad

Speaking about Mick's F1 future, Ralf Schumacher said,

“He’s been out of Formula 1 for a few years now, you can already say he’s running out of time. And you shouldn’t forget, there are already some younger drivers from Formula 2,” (via t-online)

“It doesn’t get any easier for Mick, it has to be said. Statistically speaking, it’s getting harder and harder for Mick, you have to be honest. The longer he is out, the less likely he is to return,” he added.

Schumacher was linked to the Cadillac F1 seat for the 2026 season, but the team decided to sign Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.