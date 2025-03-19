Motorsports trailblazer Danica Patrick reveals the mindset that defines champions

Danica Patrick is one of the most revered figures in the motorsport world. She is the only female driver to have won an IndyCar race, taken pole, led the Indy 500, and a NASCAR Cup Series pole in the stock car racing front. The 42-year-old shared her mantra for her blazing success on Instagram.

The female racer made her IndyCar debut in 2005. In her debut year, she etched her name in the history books by becoming the first woman to have led the fabled Indy 500. Three years later, she won her first race at Motegi, in Japan, and became an icon of the open-wheel racing scene.

For the 2012 season, she left the IndyCar front and moved over to NASCAR's Cup Series. Danica Patrick won her solitary pole at the elusive Daytona 500 a year later and continued racing in the series till 2018.

The 42-year-old retired in 2018 after taking part in her last Indy 500 and has since switched over to being a motorsports pundit. Revealing the reason for her success in a male-dominated field, she posted a story on her Instagram, which said:

"To be in the 1%, you can't act like the 99%."

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Patrick campaigned for Donald Trump last year and has endorsed the actions of his administration since then.

Danica Patrick lists Elon Musk's good deeds amid tense atmosphere surrounding Tesla

Danica Patrick at the Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns In Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Since Elon Musk joined the White House, Teslas across the United States have been vandalized. Danica Patrick was unhappy with how the whole saga has been playing out.

The former IndyCar driver posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Elon Musk's SpaceX saving the Crew-9 astronauts. Also, she added about the JFK files being released into the public domain under Trump's administration, and wrote:

"While dems are burning perfectly good Teslas and continuing to be totally out of touch with reality …. @elonmusk is busy being a hero, bringing back astronauts that were stuck in space for 9 months instead of 8 days. And since there aren’t enough days in the year to spread out the good news with this administration, we ALSO got 80,000 pages of JFK files. We call this a regular Tuesday."

On the racing side of things, IndyCar held its season opener at St. Petersburg on March 3. Alex Palou won the 100-lap race with Scott Dixon following him to make it a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2.

Team Penske's Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium, while pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin finished P4. The Kiwi will want to get in a redemption drive at the next race in Thermal Club, a race that Palou won last year.

