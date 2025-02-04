Sam Schmidt has had one of the most tragic racing careers in all of motorsports. His life as a racing driver began in 1997 but all of a sudden, it came to a permanent halt just two years later. In light of his 25th accident anniversary, he recently came up with a post on his Instagram account. The whole world reacted to it, along with Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Sam Schmidt came up with a heartfelt Instagram post that shed light on his past accident that left him quadriplegic. Moreover, he also took the time to praise Arrow Electronics for their work in the field of mobility.

"25 years ago, my life changed forever. Since then, we’ve turned challenges into opportunities—launching Conquer Paralysis Now, partnering with ARROW Electronics to push the limits of mobility, and even hitting speeds over 200 mph. But the greatest milestone? In 2021, I danced with my daughter Savannah at her wedding, made possible by groundbreaking technology."

He further went on to add the following:

"These innovations aren’t just for me—they’re paving the way for a future where paralysis is no longer a life sentence, and independence is within reach for all. Thank you for being part of this journey. Your support fuels our mission to find a cure and redefine what’s possible. Let’s keep pushing forward."

Sam Schmidt is a source of inspiration for the kind of work he is doing for the betterment of disabled people. In light of his overall commitment toward the noble cause and the emotional post he shared, IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist also took the time to applaud Schmidt's efforts. The latter came up with a clap emoji on the heartwarming post.

Felix Rosenqvist's comment on Sam Schmidt's post - Source: via @sam.schmidt on Instagram

Although his racing career came to an unfortunate halt, Schmidt's story has not been impeded by the horrendous accident. As he mentioned in his post, he has been able to push past his setbacks all thanks to his friends, family, and the immense support of the racing community.

Sam Schmidt reveals the 'best part' of holidays

Pato O'Ward with Sam Schmidt after winning the Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300 - Source: Getty

While Sam Schmidt's days as a racing driver are long gone, he is still an extremely busy individual. The 60-year-old has all kinds of businesses such as physical therapy, angel investing, and team owners.

In light of this and the love he carries within himself for his family and friends, Schmidt made a post on Instagram on January 1st, in which he talked about the best part of the holidays. While shedding light on the same, he talked about the importance of catching up with family and friends every now and then.

"The best part of the holidays is spending quality time with family and friends," he captioned the post.

In his active racing years from 1997-1999, Schmidt competed in the Indy Racing League. He made 26 starts while competing for the teams of Blue Print Racing, LP Racing, and Treadway Racing. During these outings, he was able to amass one race win and one pole position.

