"NASCAR is one of the most unphysical forms of racing" - Hailie Deegan gives her verdict on differences after Indy NXT switch

Hailie Deegan has shared the distinct differences between the physicality involved in driving in NASCAR versus IndyCar. The 23-year-old joined HMD Motorsports in 2025 to race in Indy NXT, the topmost rung of the IndyCar ladder series.

Deegan, who was racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 had to part ways with AM Racing halfway through the season due to a lack of funding. She then took the decisive jump into open-wheel racing to drive the No. 38 Indy NXT car for HMD Motorsports.

Hailie Deegan recently opened up about the changes in her training schedule after making the switch from NASCAR to Indy NXT. In an excerpt from her interview with Xiomara Gerardo of Grand Prix Journal shared on LinkedIn, Deegan said:

"I've always been into fitness. I've always loved working out, but it's not something I ever needed for NASCAR, ever. Like, it's one of the, I feel like, the most unphysical forms of racing, to be honest. Yeah, it's warm in the cars but I never had an issue with heat and I think that came from growing up racing in California, Arizona, where it's a 110, 115 (degrees Fahrenheit) when you are racing during the day. I never had the cool suit or anything like that in the NASCAR side."

The Temecula, California native then expanded on the increased physical challenge posed by open-wheel cars.

"When it comes to the IndyCar of Indy NXT side of things, it is so much more physical, which I love. I love being able to train with a purpose. Before, I was just training to be in shape and be healthy," she added.

Hailie Deegan struggled in her first 2025 two-day Indy NXT test in Sebring in mid-January. She finished last on the timesheets and was 2.9 seconds off the pace in her first outing in the afternoon. However, she made considerable progress by the last session the next day to reduce the gap to 1.8 seconds.

Hailie Deegan shares her revamped training routine for the Indy NXT challenge

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

A key point of difference between NASCAR's stock cars and Indy cars is the lack of power steering in the latter. This puts additional stress on the arms and upper body of the drivers.

To put up with this added challenge, Hailie Deegan explained how her workout routine now comprises more upper-body workouts as opposed to fewer before. During the aforementioned interview, she said:

"I've never really worked out my upper body a whole lot just because like, I've always just trained what I like to. I've really gotten a lot heavier into that and it's been totally different changing my workouts, working with trainers, recovery ways after workouts so you can be able to maximize yourself for the next one, and proper nutrition. I'm big into health and nutrition. That's something I love."

Deegan has set realistic expectations for her rookie Indy NXT season and has a steep learning curve to ride before the season opener at St. Petersburg on March 2.

