“No one’s cheating”: Conor Daly reacts to IndyCar’s reprimand on Colton Herta and Robert Schwartzman

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about Colton Herta and Robert Schwartzman recieving a penalty post the race at Thermal Club Grand Prix. Herta and Schwartzman both received penalties due to technical infringement.

During the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend, Andretti Global driver, Colton Herta along with Prema Racing's Robert Schwartzman were handed out a penalty each due to technical infringement that was discovered post the race. Herta's anti-intrusion plates were not placed correctly and for Schwartzman, it was due to the Firestone safety issues that were brought to light after the practice session when the #83 car caught fire.

While speaking on his podcast Speed Street, Conor Daly addressed the issue and said how it doesn't seem like cheating.

"Colton Herta got penalized for failing post race inspection. Robert Schwartzman was penalized for some of the stuff that happened, the thermal fire. So again these are not things that are... no one's cheating right but some things were wrong and it cost these teams some points, some money, which is definitely tough for them. Tough for Colton too," Daly explained. (18:28 onwards)

"But to kind of explain Colton's deal... that was not a performance enhancing atleast not that were aware of. I asked my team 'what were they doing'? Is that some performance enhancing potential? Are we shifting the weight somehow? Could just be a forgotten thing to put in the intrusion penals or whatever they found on his car. So, I don't think it's any egregious active cheating but again got to be within the rules," he added.

Conor Daly's season is not off to a great start as he qualified for the Firestone Grand Prix in 22nd place and wrapped up the race in 17th. In the Thermal Clup Grand Prix, the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver qualified for the Grand Prix in 15th and finished the race in 16th.

Conor Daly and the JHR team would look to improve at the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach scheduled to take place on April 13th at 4:30 pm ET.

Conor Daly speaks about Redbull's 'Broken System' after Yuki Tsunoda replaces Liam Lawson

Conor Daly recently spoke about the 'Broken System' at Redbull Racing. This comment came following Liam Lawson's replacement with Yuki Tsunoda.

The second Redbull seat along side four-time world champion, Max Verstappen has been a hot topic for a while now after several drivers failed to perform according to expectations of the team. Fans' partly blame the team's advisor Dr. Helmut Marko due to his harsh criticism of the drivers.

Conor Daly highlighted the issue on his recent podcast episode of Speed Street. He said the chances given to a driver are stripped off immediately in a very 'wild fashion'.

He did admit that Lawson failed to impress the team at the last two Grand Prixs but added that Lawson deserved more than two races to prove himself. He said:

"I like Max a lot. He's a good dude and one of the best drivers in the world, but I think Liam, for sure, deserved more of a chance than two races. It's a broken system. It disproves your leadership, it disproves anyone's confidence to work in your environment. When you are a Red Bull driver, it's literally the coolest thing ever. But how could you have faith in working with those people like Helmut Marko and the leadership there? Like unless you're Max, you're literally just nothing. I don't understand how you operate as a team like that."

The fans had mixed reactions to the news as some were very pleased with Tsunoda getting promoted, while some were of the opinion that Lawson deserved another chance to prove himself.

